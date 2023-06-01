Malaika Arora never misses an opportunity to make headlines with her public appearances. From her daily gym looks and city sightings to red-carpet appearances, we love how this diva never fails to give us fashion goals with literally the most basic outfit she dons regularly. While she’s currently trending on social media after she shared a semi-n*de picture of her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor, we bring you her latest outing at her yoga class, where she was seen donning an athleisure look and as she was adjusting her loose yoga pants, the paparazzi zoomed on her hips, which, for obvious reasons, didn’t go well with her fans who supported her on social media. Scroll below to take a look at her video.

Malaika is very popular among her fans, with over 17 million followers on Instagram. While we love her sultry pictures on the photo-sharing platform, we adore her PDA with her boyfriend, Arjun and can’t get enough of these two lovebirds.

Now talking about her latest appearance, Malaika Arora was spotted at her yoga class earlier today. The actress donned an athleisure look with grey yoga pants and a matching top, and as she adjusted her pants while walking inside, the paparazzi zoomed on her hips, and the video is now going viral on social media.

Celebrity paparazzi Viral Bhayani shared her video on his official Instagram account; take a look at it below:

Reacting to Malaika Arora’s video on Instagram, a user commented, “This is so unethical.to be focusing camera like this”

Another user commented, “😂😂😂yr ye log kuch capture kr lete becharon ko pajama vi thik nhi krne dete us pe vi joom kr ke dikhate h”

A third commented, “You should respect anyone’s privacy. What is this close up on her waist and then showing @malaikaaroraofficial setting her tights🤨🙄 #nosupport🚫 #respectprivacy”

What are your thoughts on fans supporting Malaika amid the paparazzi’s recent zoomed-in video? Tell us in the space below.

