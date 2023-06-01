Ranveer Singh’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar may have failed to impress the audience last year, but the powerhouse of talent seems to be all set to bring back his charm in the theatres with his upcoming projects. As per sources, Ranveer will once again team up with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Baiju Bawra, and that’s not all; he has been rumoured to be starring in Don 3 as well, which Farhan Akhtar will helm. Scroll below to get the deets.

Ranveer’s collaboration with SLB has been in the news for some time, and it seems it has now reached a definitive stage on the other hand, it was reported that Shah Rukh Khan will be stepping down from the Don franchise and the hunt for another actor has been under development. For the unversed, the Bhansali-helmed film was initially rumoured to star SRK in it, but it seems things didn’t go as planned. As per the news, both films will be shot over a period of two years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Pinkvilla has reported that Ranveer Singh has locked on two of the most talked about projects in the tinsel town, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Baiju Bawra and Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3. The source says, “Ranveer has been in discussion with Sanjay Leela Bhansali over the longest time and after all the ups and down through the journey, the duo is reuniting on Baiju Bawra. The finances were an issue, but Ranveer has always been an actor to chase the craft and script over money and hence has decided to get into a deal that benefits Bhansali to put in all the monies in making the film. Baiju Bawra is expected to take off in early 2024.”

Adding to it how Bhansali is in talks with other actresses besides Alia Bhatt to feature opposite Ranveer Singh in his Baiju Bawra, the source reveals, “Apart from Alia, Bhansali is in talks with two other actresses for the character of dacoit queen Roopmati. The conversations should close the loop in the next 20 to 25 days.” Before starting SLB’s film, Ranveer will be shooting for Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again shares the insider adds, “Ranveer Singh will be shooting for about 30 to 35 days for Singham Again. His character is very integral to all the happenings in the Singham Verse, and this time around, it’s a lot more than just a cameo. The exact dates are yet not known, but he will be wrapping up his chunk on Singham Again this year.”

Talking about Ranveer’s inclusion in Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3, the source says, “Farhan starts shooting for Jee Le Zara in September / October this year with a start-to-finish schedule at varied locations across the globe. He is planning to have the first cut of Jee Le Zara ready by Summer 2024, and right after that, he moves on to the prep of Don 3. The first draft of Don is locked, and it’s now about getting into the other details with regard to the film. Ranveer has also shot a promo for Don 3 with Farhan, which might be out when the team decides to make an official announcement.”

Currently, on the professional front, Ranveer Singh is gearing up for his upcoming release Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Alia Bhat, and the film is expected to release in July this year. For more updates on it, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: When Sanjay Dutt Made His Mother Nargis Doubt His S*xuality For Being Cooped Up In A Room With His Friends: “Why Is Sanjay’s Room Always Locked? I Hope He’s Not Gay”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News