The official trailer for Edgar Wright-helmed The Running Man has been unveiled. The high-octane, action-packed adventure stars Glen Powell and Josh Brolin. It is based on Stephen King’s classic dystopian novel of the same name.

What Is The Running Man About?

As seen in the trailer, the movie is set in a near-future society obsessed with spectacle and survival. It follows Ben Richards (Powell), a desperate father who wants to secure life-saving treatment for his daughter. In order to reach his goal, Ben volunteers for a brutal reality TV deathmatch.

The show, titled The Running Man, challenges contestants to survive for 30 days on the run across a surveilled nation, hunted by professional killers and civilians, and offers a $1 billion winning prize. The movie’s trailer already teases high-stakes action sequences and a gripping storyline.

In addition to Glen Powell and Josh Brolin, the film stars an ensemble cast that includes Colman Domingo, Katy O’Brian, Michael Cera, Lee Pace, William H. Macy, Emilia Jones, Jayme Lawson, and Sean Hayes. It is directed by Edgar Wright, with a screenplay co-written by Wright and Michael Bacall.

When Is The Running Man Releasing In Theatres?

The film hits theatres worldwide on November 7, 2025, and will be available in IMAX and 4DX formats. You can check out the trailer of the movie below:

