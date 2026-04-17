Street Fighter, the latest live-action adaptation based on Capcom’s iconic video game franchise of the same name, is set to hit the big screen on October 16, 2026. The Kitao Sakurai-directed reboot of the film series features a star-studded cast that includes Noah Centineo, Andrew Koji, David Dastmalchian, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Vidyut Jammwal, 50 Cent, and Jason Momoa, among others.

Recently, Paramount released the film’s official trailer at CinemaCon 2026. This has further increased the buzz surrounding the film, especially for fans of the classic video game series and admirers of the martial arts action genre. Now, let’s take a look at how much Street Fighter must earn worldwide to surpass the global box office total of the widely popular 1994 film starring Jean-Claude Van Damme.

Here’s how the 1994 film performed at the box office, according to data from Box Office Mojo.

Street Fighter (1994) – Box Office Summary (Source)

North America: $33.4 million

International: $66 million

Worldwide: $99.4 million

What The Numbers Indicate

The 1994 film was made on a reported budget of $35 million and went on to gross $99.4 million worldwide. This suggests that it earned roughly 2.8 times its budget. For the 2026 Street Fighter reboot to outgross the Jean-Claude Van Damme starrer in worldwide earnings, it must earn at least $99.4 million at the global box office.

Keeping in mind the film’s ensemble cast, its target audience, and the immense popularity of the classic video game, it appears likely that the upcoming installment could realistically achieve that target.

However, that would depend on a solid domestic opening at least in the $25-30 million range, backed by strong support from international markets, and steady weekday and weekend holds during the first month of its release. However, the final verdict should become clearer only after its release on October 16.

What Is The Plot of Street Fighter?

Set in the year 1993, the martial arts action drama is expected to follow two Street Fighters, Ryu (Andrew Koji) and Ken Masters (Noah Centineo), who are recruited by a mysterious person named Chun-Li (Callina Liang) to participate in the brutal World Warrior Tournament. But beyond the high-stakes battles lies a deadly conspiracy that forces the fighters to face off against each other while confronting their own past demons.

Street Fighter – Official Trailer

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories.

Must Read: Lee Cronin’s The Mummy Worldwide Box Office: Can It Rewrite History & Join The Top 3 Biggest Mummy Films Of All Time?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News