The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is in its second week in cinemas and has already amassed more than $315 million at the North American box office. However, it is far behind the domestic haul of The Super Mario Bros Movie, its predecessor, and that is to be expected. But we are here to discuss the exact gap between the two movies and the sequel’s chances of surpassing its predecessor. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The video game adaptation has crossed the $600 million milestone worldwide. It is the third-highest-grossing video game adaptation worldwide, behind only A Minecraft Movie and its predecessor. The film is isolated at the top of the box office and will remain so for a few more days. This weekend as well, it will be at the top of the domestic rankings.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie’s 3rd Wednesday gross in North America

According to Box Office Mojo, The Super Mario Galaxy movie collected $2.7 million on its third Wednesday at the box office in North America. It has posted the 2nd-largest third Wednesday among video game adaptations, only behind its predecessor, The Super Mario Bros Movie, with $4.8 million, almost twice that of the 2026 sequel. The animated sequel is also facing steep declines recently, down 69% from last Wednesday. In 15 days, the film’s domestic total has reached $317.6 million.

How far behind is it from The Super Mario Bros Movie’s domestic haul?

The sequel has consistently lagged its predecessor in the dailies. The Super Mario Bros. Movie was released in 2023 and became a huge success, the highest-grossing video game adaptation ever. It grossed $574.9 million at the domestic box office during its theatrical run and was the second-highest-grossing film of 2023. Now, the sequel is more than $257 million away from matching its predecessor’s extraordinary domestic total.

Can the sequel beat its predecessor’s domestic haul?

According to box-office experts, The Super Mario Galaxy movie is tracking to gross between $430 million and $480 million in its theatrical run. It is around $95 million to $145 million less than The Super Mario Bros Movie‘s domestic haul. Therefore, there is no chance the sequel will outgross its predecessor. There is also a chance that the sequel ends up earning on the lower end of this projected range.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie has grossed over $639.03 million worldwide so far, and counting. The animated sequel has been running in theaters since April 1.

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