The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is still earning winning numbers at the North American box office. It recently surpassed the OG Disney animation, The Lion King, as the all-time 10th-highest-grossing animation, and is now on the verge of taking the 9th rank. To achieve that, it would have to surpass Zootopia 2’s domestic haul, and it is happening soon. Keep scrolling for the deets.

How much has the film earned so far at the box office in North America?

The Nintendo sequel is close to the end of its domestic run. The video game adaptation collected $1.4 million on its 8th three-day weekend, setting the 2nd-largest 8th weekend ever for a video game adaptation. It declined by a significant 58% from last weekend, despite losing 672 theaters on Friday. Therefore, the film has reached $427.1 million at the North American box office.

Inches away from surpassing Zootopia 2 at the North American box office

According to Box Office Mojo’s report, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is inches away from surpassing the domestic haul of Zootopia 2. For the unversed, Zootopia 2 was released in 2025 and was the highest-grossing film domestically last year. The Nintendo sequel is around $1 million away from surpassing the domestic haul of Zootopia 2. The 2025 movie collected $428.1 million at the domestic box office in its theatrical run. The Super Mario movie will become the 9th-highest-grossing animated film at the North American box office.

More about the movie

According to reports, the video game adaptation is tracking to end its domestic run at $430 million. Meanwhile, it is very close to hitting the $1 billion mark at the worldwide box office. It collected $4.4 million in its 9th weekend at the overseas box office, with just a 20% drop from last weekend, bringing its total to $564.7 million.

Adding the domestic and overseas collections, the worldwide total of the Nintendo sequel is $991.8 million. It will cross the $1 billion milestone worldwide. It is very close to beating the global haul of Jurassic World Dominion as Universal’s 2nd biggest hit post-COVID at the worldwide box office. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie was released on April 1.

Box office summary

Domestic – $427.1 million

International – $564.7 million

Worldwide – $991.8 million

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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