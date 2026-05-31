Hugh Jackman’s family comedy, The Sheep Detectives, is struggling amid the much more interesting releases at the box office. It has now surpassed a key mark at the North American box office. The film has lost a large number of screens in North America this week, and this will have a significant impact on its box office in the coming weeks. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The family movie received positive reviews from critics and audiences. The film, however, is mainly for streaming platform audiences. It is in theaters to raise online awareness. During its theatrical run, the film has also surpassed Clifford the Big Red Dog’s domestic box office. It is inching closer to a major global milestone.

Crosses the $50 million milestone at the North American box office

According to Box Office Mojo, Hugh Jackman’s The Sheep Detectives collected a solid $1.3 million at the domestic box office on its 4th Friday. Despite losing 397 theaters and multiple competitors, the family movie has crossed the $50 million mark at the North American box office. It declined by 38.1% from last Friday, showing a strong hold at the domestic turf. The current box office total of the film in North America stands at $51.2 million.

The Sheep Detectives has also surpassed the domestic haul of Clifford the Red Dog this Friday. It collected $48.9 million in its theatrical run at the domestic box office. The Hugh Jackman starrer is tracking to earn between $4 million and $5 million in its 4th weekend at the North American box office.

More about the movie

The film has reached $39.7 million at the international box office. The comedy movie has earned 43.7% of the total global share. Allied to the domestic cume, the movie’s worldwide collection has hit $90.9 million during this fourth weekend. The adventure movie is edging closer to the $100 million milestone worldwide. The movie, made on a budget of $75 million, will cross the $100 million mark, but hitting the break-even point of $188 million seems unlikely.

Hugh Jackman starrer The Sheep Detectives was released on May 8.

Box office summary

Domestic – $51.2 million

International – $39.7 million

Worldwide – $90.9 million

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories.

Must Read: Mortal Kombat II Worldwide Box Office: Beats The OG Classic As The Franchise’s Top Grosser & The Biggest Fighting Game Adaptation Ever!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News