Tamil fantasy action drama Karuppu is chasing big milestones at the Indian box office. Suriya starrer is already a success. It is now aiming to enter the top 10 Kollywood grossers of all time. The target will officially be unlocked today. Below are all the exciting details you need!

How much has Karuppu earned in India?

Karuppu has collected 176.55 crore net at the Indian box office in 16 days, as per Sacnilk. It accumulated 5.15 crore net across the Tamil and Telugu belt, showcasing a 58% jump compared to 3.25 crore garnered on Friday.

The total earnings at the Indian box office stand at 176.55 crore net, which is approximately 208.33 crore. Made on a budget of 130 crore, Karuppu is a plus affair with returns of 46.55 crore.

Check out the detailed box office breakdown in India (net collection) here:

Week 1 – 113.85 crore

Week 2 – 54.30 crore

Day 15 – 3.25 crore

Day 16 – 5.15 crore

Total – 176.55 crore

Suriya will beat Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu today

Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu is the 10th highest-grossing Tamil film of all time in India with a lifetime of 178.14 crore net. Karuppu needs only 1.59 crore more in the kitty to surpass its rival and secure a spot. The much-awaited milestone will be unlocked today!

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing Tamil films of all time (India net collection):

2.0 – 407.05 crore Jailer – 348.55 crore Leo – 341.04 crore Coolie – 285.01 crore Ponniyin Selvan 1 – 266.54 crore The Greatest Of All Time – 252.71 crore Vikram – 247.32 crore Amaran – 220.05 crore Ponniyin Selvan 2 – 181.96 crore Varisu – 178.14 crore

Karuppu Box Office Day 16 Summary

Budget: 130 crore

India net: 176.55 crore

ROI: 46.55 crore

ROI%: 35.8%

India gross: 208.33 crore

Verdict: Plus

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