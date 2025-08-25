Coolie, starring Rajinikanth in the lead role, saw some relief after an underwhelming run during weekdays of the opening weekend. During the second weekend, it got a healthy boost both in India and overseas. As a result, it has comfortably crossed the lifetime collection of The Greatest Of All Time at the worldwide box office, thus becoming the 5th highest-grossing Kollywood film of all time. Keep reading for a detailed report of day 11!

How much did Coolie earn at the worldwide box office in 11 days?

Due to a solid opening weekend, the Kollywood action thriller comfortably crossed the 450 crore milestone despite mixed reviews. In the advance booking itself, it managed to amass 100 crore gross for the first weekend, and strong walk-ins further supported it. Yes, the response wasn’t up to the mark on weekdays, but things changed again during the second weekend, with around 40 crore gross coming in.

As per the latest collection update, Coolie has earned 257.02 crore net in India, as per Sacnilk. Adjusting for GST, the gross domestic collection is 303.28 crores. Overseas, it has earned around 174 crore gross. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the 11-day worldwide box office collection stands at 477.28 crore gross.

Box office breakdown:

India net – 257.02 crores

India gross – 303.28 crores

Overseas gross – 174 crores

Worldwide gross – 477.28 crores

Becomes Kollywood’s 5th highest-grossing film of all time

With 477.28 crores in the kitty, Coolie has comfortably surpassed Thalapathy Vijay’s The Greatest Of All Time (458.44 crore gross) globally to become the 5th highest-grossing Tamil film of all time. It will soon surpass Ponniyin Selvan 1 (489.51 crore gross).

Take a look at the top 5 Kollywood grossers at the worldwide box office:

2.0 – 692 crores Leo – 607.56 crores Jailer – 607.28 crores Ponniyin Selvan 1 – 489.51 crores Coolie – 477.28 crores

It will end its run as the 3rd highest-grosser because surpassing Jailer (607.28 crore gross) is out of reach.

