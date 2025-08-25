After an underwhelming run of Ace, Vijay Sethupathi has bounced back strongly with Thalaivan Thalaivii. Despite mixed reviews, the film has turned out to be a big success story and secured a hit verdict at the Indian box office. Released amid decent expectations, it comfortably crossed the 50 crore net milestone and is heading towards the end of its theatrical run. But did it earn enough to surpass Vijay’s other mighty success, Maharaja? Let’s discuss it below!

In the post-COVID era, both Maharaja and the latest Kollywood romantic comedy have emerged as two of the biggest successes for the actor. Talking about Maharaja first, the Tamil thriller opened to mostly positive reviews from critics. Backed by strong performances and a tight screenplay, the film also won the number game.

Revisiting Maharaja’s glorious run at the Indian box office

Made on a controlled budget of just 20 crores. Against this budget, Maharaja did a business of 71.3 crore net in India. If we see, the film made an ROI (return on investment) of 51.3 crores. Calculated further, it enjoyed a huge 256.5% returns. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it secured a super hit verdict.

Budget and box office verdict of Maharaja:

Budget – 20 crores

India net collection – 71.3 crores

ROI – 51.3 crores

ROI% – 256.5%

Verdict – Super hit

Thalaivan Thalaivii emerges as a big theatrical success

Now coming to Thalaivan Thalaivii, the film was reportedly made on a budget of 25 crores. Against this budget, it has earned 58.76 crore net at the Indian box office in 31 days, as per Sacnilk. If we calculate, it has made an ROI of 33.76 crores so far. Calculated further, it equals 135.04% returns. With such returns, it has secured a hit verdict.

Budget and box office verdict of Thalaivan Thalaivii:

Budget – 25 crores

India net collection – 58.76 crores

ROI – 33.76 crores

ROI% – 135.04%

Verdict – Hit

As we can see, Maharaja clearly wins the profit battle, as it is way ahead of Thalaivan Thalaivii’s box office returns. It’ll be interesting to see which Vijay Sethupathi film (as a solo male lead) topples it.

