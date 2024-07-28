Vijay Sethupathi‘s Maharaja surprised everyone with its outcome at the worldwide box office. It managed to grace the throne of being the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2024 for some time before Indian 2 surpassed it. Even after its arrival on the OTT platform, the film enjoyed a decent run in theatres for some days, but now, it’s the end of a glorious journey. Keep reading to know more!

Directed by Nithilan Swaminathan, the Kollywood thriller was released in theatres on 14th June 2024. It was welcomed with positive reviews by critics, and even the ticket-buying audience gave a big thumbs up for the content. As a result, the film enjoyed a consistent run at ticket windows and went on to score a century globally.

After spending well over a month in theatres, Maharaja ended its domestic journey by earning 71.30 crores net. If we compare this with the reported budget of 20 crores, the film has made a pure profit of 51.30 crores. Calculated further, it equals 256.50% returns. With such returns, it’s a clear super-hit at the Indian box office.

Including taxes, Maharaja’s gross collection at the Indian box office is 84.13 crores. In the overseas market, it did a decent business of 25 crores gross. Combining Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office collection is 109.13 crores gross.

It’s a superb result considering the modest budget of 20 crores, and it’s another lesson that a good film finds its audience. Despite a lack of aggressive promotional strategy, Maharaja received support at ticket windows and turned out to be a huge success.

Currently, it’s the second highest-grossing Tamil film of 2024. Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 is at the top with a gross of 146.58 crores worldwide.

Meanwhile, Maharaja premiered on Netflix on 12th July in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. Ever since its premiere, the film has enjoyed a superb response on Netflix and has attained tremendous popularity.

