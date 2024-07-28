Kalki 2898 AD has officially completed a month at the box office. The epic dystopian science fiction action drama has enjoyed a glorious run in India and worldwide. It has now achieved the 3.5 crore mark in footfalls and is chasing the so-far unbeatable record created by Shah Rukh Khan led Jawan. Scroll below for all the details!

Shah Rukh Khan made his big Bollywood comeback in 2023 with Pathaan. He struggled with back-to-back failures, with Zero (2018) being the last nail in the coffin. But he came, he conquered, and how! His second release last year was Jawan, which turned out to be the biggest Bollywood affair of all time, with earnings of 640.42 crores.

Jawan Footfalls

In its theatrical run, Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan witnessed a staggering footfall of 3.92 crores in India. No movie in Indian cinema had witnessed such a craze before. The union with ace South director Atlee and additional cast members like Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, and Sanjay Dutt kept viewers asking for more!

It is also to be noted that Kalki 2898 AD has previously surpassed the footfalls of Pathaan (3.49 crores) and Gadar 2 (3.41 crores) to rank #2 highest of all time.

Will Kalki 2898 AD beat Jawan footfalls?

After a month-long run, Prabhas led Kalki 2898 AD has finally crossed the 3.5 crore mark in footfalls. Nag Ashwin’s directorial is still lagging behind Jawan by a considerable gap of 0.42 crores.

Currently, there is no massive competition in terms of Indian films. Akshay Kumar led Khel Khel Mein, along with John Abraham’s Vedaa and Stree 2 are arriving on 15 August 2024. The three-way clash would surely mark a dent and sweep Kalki 2898 AD out of theatres. So it has three weeks to achieve all the remaining milestones in its journey.

Deadpool & Wolverine is witnessing tremendous footfall and stealing screens at the theatres. It is to be seen whether Kalki 2898 AD will be able to hold its fort strong and beat Jawan before concluding its lifetime run.

