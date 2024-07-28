Raayan took a flying start on Friday and posted the second-biggest opening for a Tamil film in 2024. For Dhanush, the film registered the biggest opening ever in his career. After such a performance and favorable word-of-mouth, a healthy jump was expected yesterday, but that was completely missing as the film witnessed minimal growth. Let’s find out how it fared at the Indian box office on day 2!

The revenge drama opened to mostly decent reviews from critics. Yes, many are pointing out the inconsistency in screenplay and content, but overall, it’s termed as Dhanush‘s show all the way. Even SJ Suryah is being praised for his performance. Such positives were expected to help the film show good growth yesterday after a solid start of 13.70 crores.

As per estimates flowing in, Raayan earned 13.80 crores on day 2. While the number is good, if we compare it with Friday’s 13.70 crores, it’s a jump of less than 1%. Adding the estimated figure, the total at the Indian box office stands at 27.50 crores. Ideally, the film should have touched the 15 crore mark yesterday, but let’s hope that happens today.

Even with minimal growth, Raayan will score over 40 crores during the opening weekend, which is a solid sum. After the weekend, the only thing the film will need to do is maintain a stable trend during weekdays before entering the second weekend.

For those who don’t know, Raayan reportedly has a budget of 90 crores. If this cost is compared with the domestic collection of 27.50 crores, we can see that 30.55% of the budget has already been recovered. Let’s see if the film continues its winning momentum and enters the safe zone by recovering the budget.

