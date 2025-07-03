If you thought The Devil Wears Prada was a one-and-done glam fest, you are wrong! A sequel is officially in the works almost two decades after the first film took us into the high-stakes world of stilettos and snarky one-liners. So let’s unpack what’s confirmed, what’s not, and what’s quietly brewing under all that couture.

The sequel has officially started filming, and 20th Century Studios has confirmed the news via social media posts. “The Devil Wears Prada 2. Now in production,” the studio revealed alongside a motion picture of the iconic red heels.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 Ditches The Book Plot & Steps Into The Digital Age

The original writer, Aline Brosh McKenna, is back at the keyboard for The Devil Wears Prada’s direct sequel. It makes sense since she gave us the biting dialogue and pace we still quote. However, this isn’t a straight adaptation of Revenge Wears Prada: The Devil Returns (the 2013 novel follow-up by Lauren Weisberger), and that’s where things get interesting. Instead of following the book’s storyline, which reunites Andy and Miranda years later, the sequel is treading new territory.

The fresh plot delves into Miranda’s life as she navigates the decline of print media. And in a very full-circle switcheroo, she finds herself needing ad money from a now-powerful Emily Charlton, the same sharply dressed assistant. Emily is now a major executive in a luxury group, holding the purse strings. And Miranda got to play nicely.

The Devil Wears Prada 2: Who Is Returning?

Returning to the screen after a five-year break, Meryl Streep will step back into the role of Miranda Priestly. She unites Emily Blunt, Anne Hathaway, and Stanley Tucci, all set to return as their respective portrayals.

In terms of casting changes, Adrien Grenier, who portrayed Nate Cooper, will not be part of the new installment (confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter). His character, widely discussed in fan conversations over the years, has not been included in the sequel’s plans.

Meanwhile, Kenneth Branagh has joined the cast in a new role. He is set to play Miranda Priestly’s husband, a character previously only briefly referenced. Further information about the role or how it fits into the plot has not been disclosed. David Frankel, who shot the original, will be filming.

The original cast of ‘THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA’ are officially returning for the sequel: • Meryl Streep

• Anne Hathaway

• Emily Blunt

The Devil Wears Prada 2: Expected Release Date

Disney is backing The Devil Wears Prada 2, with a theatrical release marked for May 1, 2026.

