Anne Hathaway didn’t just walk away from The Devil Wears Prada with a career breakthrough — she walked away with her butt pad. Literally. The same one she wore in the movie’s early scenes to play a size six version of Andy Sachs. And she had it framed. Plaque and all.

“So I had a butt pad, and I took it at the end of the film and I’ve had it framed with a little plaque underneath that says, ‘Andy’s A**,’” Hathaway said back in 2006. Yep, that scene-stealing prop from her pre-makeover days became office décor.

In The Devil Wears Prada, Hathaway played Andy, the frumpy but ambitious journalist who landed the job “a million girls would kill for.” Her boss? The ice-cold, high-fashion dragon Miranda Priestly, played by a terrifyingly perfect Meryl Streep. From the second Andy stepped into the fictional Runway magazine offices, the fashion jabs flew fast — with Stanley Tucci’s Nigel even mocking her “size six a**.”

But here’s the twist: Hathaway wasn’t actually a size six during filming. In an Access interview from 2006, she revealed, “I lost quite a bit of weight for the film, just for the character, but we still had to pad me up for the ‘size six’ part.”

And that pad? She kept it. Framed it. And displayed it like a trophy.

The pad wasn’t the only thing she earned the hard way. Hathaway fought tooth and nail to get cast in The Devil Wears Prada. According to former Fox 2000 President Elizabeth Gabler, she lobbied for the role like her life depended on it. “I remember her sitting on my sofa in my office and explaining why she wanted to do this, why she had to play this role, and giving script notes about the third act,” Gabler said in a 2021 Entertainment Weekly interview. “Annie never gave up. She never stopped campaigning, calling, she came into Carla Hacken’s office and wrote in her zen garden, ‘Hire me.’”

Still, it almost didn’t happen. Studio execs had their sights on Rachel McAdams, fresh off her Mean Girls fame. But McAdams passed, and Hathaway slid into one of her most iconic roles ever.

By the end of the movie, Andy swapped sweaters for Chanel, size six for size four, and awkwardness for confidence. She had the wardrobe, the walk, and Miranda’s icy nod of approval.

And Hathaway? She had the framed foam to prove she lived it. A strange memento, maybe, but a powerful one. That pad wasn’t just costume fluff. It marked her transformation — in the movie and in Hollywood.

So yes, Anne Hathaway framed her butt pad. Because sometimes, the weirdest souvenirs are the ones that mean the most.

