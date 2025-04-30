Jada Pinkett Smith, the talented actress and Will Smith’s wife, is a lot more than just a sidekick to her superstar husband. Sure, she’s often called “Will’s wife,” but Jada is not always thrilled about that label. She’s made it clear in a chat with Red that it’s “more annoying than anything else.”

Why? Because the American beauty is a force in her own right. With her career as an actress, producer, and author, she’s built her own name, and she’s tired of being pigeonhole. But before you think it’s all about resentment, let’s set the record straight.

Jada’s love for Will is obvious, but she’s all about self-reflection and growth. She’s shared that in the past, she made some major sacrifices for Will’s career. Movies she passed on, time she gave up, Jada did it all to help him rise to the top. But while the now 53-year-old has no regrets about the decisions she made, she admits she would’ve changed the “why” behind them. In simpler terms, it was the deeper personal stuff she had to put on the back burner.

On the contrary, Jada has always been happy for Will’s success. But, being “Will Smith’s wife” was the least of her worries. Then came the 2022 Oscars, and things got, well, interesting. Will’s infamous slap of comedian Chris Rock sent shockwaves around the world.

What really threw Jada for a loop was the fact that Will called her his “wife” during the chaos. Surprised? So was Jada. Their marriage wasn’t exactly smooth sailing. And the “husband and wife” thing was also pretty much out the window.

What shocked Jada even more was how publicly emotional Will got in that moment. She didn’t know what was going on with him, and honestly, neither did the rest of us. In fact, Jada mentioned that they hadn’t even figured out how to present their marriage to the world at that time. She told on the NBC Prime Time Special:

“First of all, I’m really shocked, because mind you, I’m not there. We haven’t called each other husband and wife in a long time. I’m like, ‘What is going on right now? Keep my wife’s name out of your mouth?’ I’m really worried for Will because I don’t know what’s going on.”

Despite all this, Jada’s not throwing in the towel. She’s clarified time and time again that she and Will aren’t headed for a divorce. They’re still committed to working through things. For her, it’s all about figuring things out in their own time and space.

But Will? He’s still all in. Will’s been vocal about his love and support for Jada. Even though their relationship is, as he put it, a “sloppy public experiment,” he’s determined to show up for her. He described Jada as the “best friend” he’s ever had (reported by Decider). In his eyes, their marriage may be messy, but it’s real. And real love, in all its chaos, is worth fighting for.

