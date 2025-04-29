Back in the early 2000s, Lopez took Hollywood by storm, headlining more than 10 films, including Enough in 2002. In the thriller, she played Slim, a charming server who married a wealthy customer, only to discover the dark side of their relationship. Opposite her, Billy Campbell stepped in as Mitch, the husband Slim eventually had to fight tooth and nail to escape. And those action scenes were just as intense behind the scenes as they looked on screen.

Campbell himself confirmed it during a red carpet interview. Describing their final clash, he said, “Hammering each other! I have to say that she got the better of me. I bruised her arm — I’m pretty sure about that. And I know for a fact she bruised my ribs. She may have separated them.” No wonder he still sounded a little in awe. Lopez, for her part, always viewed Enough as a story of raw empowerment, once calling it a “female Rocky.”

To prepare for those bone-crunching scenes, Jennifer Lopez dived headfirst into combat training. She did not settle for a basic martial arts crash course either. Instead, she learned Krav Maga — a street-style fighting technique that made Slim’s transformation look believable.

Speaking to the Associated Press (via Cheat Sheet), Lopez explained, “It said taekwondo or something like that in the script, but I found it very unbelievable could go and become a karate master in 5-6 weeks. It’s just not gonna happen. So, we really did some research and my trainer — we found out that this Krav Maga technique is something that’s learned quickly. That women can actually beat men because you use their body weight against them. It just seemed like the perfect thing.”

Lopez trained under Wade Allen, a highly respected instructor who later went on to coach Angelina Jolie for Salt. Thanks to those intense sessions, both Lopez and Campbell walked away from Enough not just empowered, but battered and bruised.

Interestingly, Campbell almost did not land the part. According to what he shared during a 2002 interview on Late Night with Conan O’Brien, Lopez had the final say on whether he would play Mitch. “I had to go to J.Lo’s house to get approved,” Campbell recalled. He admitted feeling nervous, expecting diva antics. Instead, he charmed his way into the role by bonding with her dog, and the rest was history.

In the end, Enough showcased Lopez not just as a leading lady, but as a fighter in every sense. And judging by Billy Campbell’s ribs, she absolutely meant business.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Minecraft: This One Hilarious Scene From The Movie Was Written By Jason Momoa?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News