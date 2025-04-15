Yep, the same guy who’s known for his epic roles in Aquaman and Dune helped bring the laughs to this surprisingly hilarious film. Inspired by Saturday Night Live, Momoa’s comedic genius shines in a moment that’s sure to have you rolling.

Based on the wildly popular Minecraft video game, the movie follows a group of misfits who get sucked into the Overworld via a mysterious portal. To get home, they team up with Steve, a seasoned miner who’s spent years crafting and building in this pixelated world. Along with Momoa, the film features a pretty stacked cast, including Jack Black, Emma Myers, Danielle Brooks, and Jennifer Coolidge. So yeah, if you didn’t think a Minecraft movie could be funny, Momoa’s scene might just change your mind!

Minecraft Hilarious Scene Written by Jason Momoa

In a fun and quirky interview with Collider, Jason Momoa and Jack Black shared some interesting details about one of the most memorable and awkwardly funny scenes in A Minecraft Movie. The scene in question involves their characters trying to squeeze through a tiny hole while escaping from the Zombie Pigmen. The hilarious moment, which shows them contorting their bodies into an almost impossible position, was actually a creation of Momoa.

He revealed that the idea for this scene came from the SNL sketch “Ambiguously Gay Duo: Fortress of Privacy,” which features two superheroes getting uncomfortably close while flying.

Momoa explained that he was inspired by the way the characters in Top Gun perform aerial maneuvers and decided to flip it. Instead of a pilot and a co-pilot in the cockpit, he imagined a “man sandwich” scenario where the characters had to go nose to toes in a tight squeeze, making it as awkward and funny as possible. Momoa and Black joked about how they had to “squeeze the cheeks” to fit through the hole, adding to the absurdity of the moment.

Jack Black couldn’t help but praise the scene, saying, “That sequence is worth the price of admission,” and even suggested that Momoa deserved writing credit for it. Momoa, on the other hand, humbly gave credit to SNL, mentioning that the sketch’s humor inspired his vision for the scene.

They also gave a shout-out to the amazing stunt team that helped bring their physical comedy to life, with Black adding that the stunt team’s skill was top-notch. It’s clear that the two had a blast making the scene come to life, and their behind-the-scenes banter just adds to the fun.

Jason Momoa and Jack Black’s Chemistry In Minecraft

Despite A Minecraft Movie receiving mixed reviews, one thing is undeniable, Jason Momoa and Jack Black totally steal the show. While the story may have left some viewers scratching their heads, the dynamic between Momoa and Black is pure gold. Momoa plays Garrett “The Garbage Man” Garrison, a quirky character full of charm and ridiculousness, while Black takes on the role of Steve, the lovable and totally relatable protagonist from the Minecraft video game. The two have that effortless chemistry that makes their on-screen antics a riot.

Critics might not have been impressed with the plot, but the audience clearly found something to love, mainly the hilarious moments between these two. With the film raking in a cool $301 million in its opening weekend, it’s clear that people came for the laughs, especially from Momoa and Black’s comedic timing.

One of the standout scenes, a cheek-squeezing, “man sandwich” inspired by the SNL “Ambiguously Gay Duo” sketch—had audiences in stitches. That whole sequence perfectly showcases the playful, fun vibe these two bring to the film. Their chemistry is what makes the movie worth the watch, even if the storyline isn’t exactly Shakespeare. Who needs a complex plot when you’ve got this much charisma on screen?

