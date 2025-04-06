Spoiler Alert: This story contains details about A Minecraft Movie post-credits and mid-credits scenes.

Just when you thought digging dirt and dodging creepers was the peak of Minecraft excitement, along comes A Minecraft Movie, and yes, it’s as wild as it sounds. This live-action adventure, directed by Jared Hess (Napoleon Dynamite), levels up the sandbox game’s pixelated chaos into a big-screen spectacle.

The plot? A ragtag group of humans gets zapped into the blocky Overworld and teams up with none other than Minecraft’s original legend, Steve (voiced by Jack Black, naturally), to collect relics and stop a pigling overlord from turning everything into lava toast.

The cast is straight-up stacked, Jason Momoa brings the muscle, Danielle Brooks delivers the heart, Emma Myers brings the grit, and Sebastian Hansen rounds out the party. It’s basically your dream co-op squad, just with higher stakes and fewer snack breaks. And just when the credits roll, and you think it’s over, surprise! There’s a cameo that’ll have longtime Minecraft fans mining their memories. Jared Hess spilled some tea on that, too, because, of course, he did.

Minecraft Director Explains Post-Credits Scene

In the most delightfully unexpected twist of A Minecraft Movie, director Jared Hess and producer Torfi Frans Ólafsson are spilling the pixelated tea about that hilarious and heartwarming post-credits scene. We’re talking about that moment when Jennifer Coolidge’s character, Marlene, announces she’s marrying a Nitwit. Not just any Nitwit, the goofy green-robed villager, voiced by none other than What We Do in the Shadows’ Matt Berry.

Hess revealed that the idea was baked into the script from the very start. “Yeah, we knew from the get-go, like, ‘Okay, if we get Jennifer, she’s got to fall in love with a Nitwit and see where it goes,’” he said to IGN. And naturally, it’s not just a gag. There’s love, there’s growth, and there’s interdimensional villager-romance magic. “Just being able to find love between different dimensions, different types of people, I think is pretty fun and hilarious.”

Ólafsson chimed in with the Minecraft lore gold, “The Nitwit’s been in Minecraft since forever. You’ve got your clerics, fletchers, and cartographers. But then there’s the Nitwit, they’re born different.” So yeah, shout out to every Nitwit who has been vibing without a job or a purpose until now.

But hold your pickaxes because that wasn’t even the biggest twist. In the real surprise stinger, Steve returns to his childhood home only to find a mysterious new occupant, a red-haired woman named Alex. Her face is hidden, her voice unconfirmed, and her arrival? A major setup. Hess teased, “Full of mysteries, but definitely excited. That character, that’s a whole other fun chapter we’d be excited about.” So, Minecraft fans, stay tuned. Love, Nitwits, and hidden Alexes await.

What Is Minecraft’s Mid-Credits Scene?

In a twist straight out of the blockiest rom-com ever, A Minecraft Movie drops an adorably chaotic mid-credits scene that gives Vice Principal Marlene (played by the always-iconic Jennifer Coolidge) the most unexpected happily-ever-after with a Villager. After a surreal real-world meet-cute and a date with a guy who escaped the Overworld, love bloomed between Marlene and this green-robed, monosyllabic mystery man. And the mid-credits moment seals the deal: he talks, confesses his love, and boom, we’ve got an engagement!

But wait, there’s more pixelated magic! That’s when fans finally got to unmask the voice behind the Villager, and it’s none other than Matt Berry, master of deadpan charm and vocal gold. Known for slaying it in What We Do in the Shadows, Berry’s role has been a well-guarded secret until now. As soon as he opened his blocky mouth, fans knew. His distinctive voice brings next-level comedy to the scene, making it as heartfelt as it is hilarious. Honestly, a Villager-Marlene wedding? We’re so down for that spinoff. Minecraft meets rom-com? Someone start building the chapel.

For more such updates, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: When Rihanna Was Evacuated Out Of A Hotel For This Wild Reason: “Roamin Da Streets Since 6 AM!”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News