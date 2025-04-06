You know that moment when you finally sink into bed after a long night. Then mayhem barges in uninvited? Well, Rihanna’s chill London escape in 2012 flipped at 6 AM with zero warning—straight from suite chic to hoodie-in-a-cab chaos.

In a classic only Rihanna fashion, she tweeted her early morning struggle: “Roamin da streets since 6am! Fyah in da telly.” An actual fire broke out in the hotel she was staying in. She posted a photo looking half-asleep, fully wrapped in a hoodie, clearly not living her best life.

Roamin da streets since 6am! Fyah in da telly #evacuationlife http://t.co/PV5ADqOz — Rihanna (@rihanna) June 27, 2012

Apparently, a small blaze sparked in a lift shaft on the seventh floor of the swanky London hotel on Whitehall Place. The fire brigade arrived fast, and 300 guests—including a very sleepy RiRi—were safely evacuated. The firefighters handled it all like pros, clearing the scene within a couple of hours. But while most guests were back inside sipping coffee by 8 a.m., our girl Rihanna was still roaming around in a cab by 9. Iconic, honestly.

Watch Manager Javan Day from the London Fire Brigade said (via Mirror) the hotel team “followed their evacuation plans to the letter” and that “the guests weren’t outside for too long.” He even cheekily added, “I heard whispers that there was a famous tennis player at the hotel but had no idea Rihanna was evacuated. This isn’t the first fire I’ve handled involving a singer. I once rescued Sinitta’s dog from a house fire. I’d rather have met Rihanna though.”

Same, Javan. Same. Rihanna is used to lighting up stages, not hotel elevators. And judging by her late-night party track record, it’s highly possible she’d only just flopped into bed minutes before the evacuation call.

It’s funny how even global superstars aren’t immune to the curveballs life throws at 6 a.m. While most of us would be grumbling and groggy, Rihanna handled it like a queen—snapping pics, keeping fans updated, and somehow making even exhaustion look cool. Only she could turn a fire drill into a social media moment.

