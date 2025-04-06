It turns out even the guy behind the Guardians of the Galaxy and The Suicide Squad has a soft side. James Gunn just revealed that one scene from his upcoming Superman movie had him bawling on set. Yep, full-on waterworks. And no, it wasn’t from dealing with superhero-sized budgets or CGI stress.

Gunn, bringing David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan together as the new Clark Kent and Lois Lane, recently confessed that their emotional chemistry in a key moment completely wrecked him (in the best way). According to the trailers, their romance goes from zero to swoon real fast, and apparently, it hit Gunn right in the feels.

For a director known for mixing chaos with heart, it’s saying something when he can’t keep it together behind the camera. Now we’re all dying to know which scene got the tissues flying because if it broke James Gunn, it’s definitely gonna crush the rest of us.

Which Superman Scene Made James Gunn Cry?

James Gunn might be the mastermind behind space raccoons and misfit antiheroes, but don’t let the sarcasm fool you. He’s got a soft, squishy heart, especially when it comes to Superman and Lois Lane smooching mid-air.

In a chat with Entertainment Tonight, Gunn revealed that he actually cried while filming a dreamy flying kiss scene between David Corenswet’s Superman and Rachel Brosnahan’s Lois. The man who gave us Peacemaker and Rocket Raccoon shed real, cinematic tears. He said,

“I got teary-eyed, I’ve got to admit. If you remember, it was the one time I cried and I don’t cry that much. (…) I was moved by the scene. I started crying, and Rachel’s like, ‘How did it go?’ and I was like, ‘Look at that’. And it was so beautiful. It’s the shot that’s in the movie, that’s in the trailer, that made me cry.”

Meanwhile, Rachel Brosnahan spilled the behind-the-scenes tea, admitting that while the flying kiss looked magical, it wasn’t exactly comfortable. Harnesses? Tight. Floating? Not so glamorous. Romance? 10/10.

Despite the wedgie-inducing gear, the final shot was so touching that Gunn couldn’t hold back. And yes, that very moment, the one that wrecked Gunn emotionally, is the same one featured in the trailer. So, if that gave you chills, you’re not alone. Even superhero directors get misty-eyed watching true love soar through the clouds.

James Gunn On Why Superman Bleeds In The Trailer

Superman may be faster than a speeding bullet and stronger than ever, but in James Gunn’s Superman, he’s also bleeding?! Yep, in the trailer’s opening scene, we see David Corenswet’s Kal-El crash-land like a space rock with a red cape and end up bleeding on the ground. It’s gritty, it’s unexpected, and yes, it’s deeply symbolic. So, what’s up with Superman looking like he just lost a UFC match?

At a trailer press event, James Gunn addressed the moment head-on, and surprise, it’s not just about Kryptonite or epic fight scenes. “We do have a battered Superman in the beginning,” Gunn said. “That is our country… It’s about the basic kindness of human beings, and that it can be seen as uncool and under siege [by] some of the darker voices are some of the louder voices.” Boom. Superman isn’t just bleeding. He’s reflecting the wounded but still good-hearted soul of society—Mic drop.

But wait, there’s more! In a chat with Variety, Gunn said, “We felt like we were doing something good… not a fascistic power fantasy… but about a person’s kindness.” So, this Superman bleeds, hopes, and helps instead of going full omnipotent god mode.

Superman bleeds because he’s not just a powerhouse. He’s a symbol of compassion under fire. It’s not about flexing muscles. It’s about having a heart. And honestly? That might be the most heroic thing of all.

For more such updates, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Elizabeth Olsen Reflects On Her Journey In & After The MCU: “It’s Not Really The Art That I Consume”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News