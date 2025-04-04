James Gunn’s Superman is officially on the horizon, and the excitement is real! After taking the reins of DC Studios with producer Peter Safran in 2022, Gunn has been teasing a brand-new direction for the DC Universe, and it’s all kicking off with the Man of Steel. Set to be the first movie in this new era, Superman will be something fresh and completely different, no pressure, right?

The new movie promises to reimagine Kal-El’s story while staying true to what makes Superman an iconic hero. With Gunn at the helm, following his success with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, people are buzzing about what he’ll do with this legendary character. It’s not just another superhero flick; it’s a whole new chapter in the DCU, and this time, it’s all about the goodness of Superman. With Gunn calling him “the biggest priority” for DC, you know this film will pack a punch!

Superman: Release Date

Superman is officially set to soar into theaters on July 11, 2025, in the heart of the summer blockbuster season. This will be the first film in James Gunn‘s rebooted DC Universe, and it couldn’t come at a better time! The film’s release is perfectly sandwiched between Creature Commandos, which premieres in December 2024, and Peacemaker season 2, dropping in August 2025. So, 2025 is shaping to be a big year for DC fans.

As for the runtime, Superman is reported to be around 2 hours and 20 minutes long, shorter than the previous Superman flicks like Man of Steel (2 hours, 23 minutes) and Superman Returns (2 hours, 34 minutes). That makes it the shortest Superman movie since the Christopher Reeve sequels! It’s a little shorter than The Batman, but still a tad longer than Gunn’s own The Suicide Squad. Remember, though, this hasn’t been officially confirmed by DC or Warner Bros. yet. Either way, it’s sure to be action-packed!

Superman: Cast

The cast of Superman is packed with some seriously talented actors, bringing iconic characters to life in fresh ways. David Corenswet steps into the role of Superman, a fan-favorite pick thanks to his classic looks, reminiscent of Henry Cavill and the late Christopher Reeve. Rachel Brosnahan takes on Lois Lane, Superman’s sharp and fearless love interest, while Nicholas Hoult plays the formidable Lex Luthor, rocking the classic bald look.

Supporting characters from the Daily Planet include Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Mikaela Hoover as Cat Grant, Christopher MacDonald as Ron Troupe, Beck Bennett as Steve Lombard, and Wendell Pierce as Perry White, who’s the glue holding the newsroom together.

There are also some exciting additions to the cast: Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, and Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl. Frank Grillo, Alan Tudyk, and more also join the roster, ensuring Superman is packed with talent from top to bottom.

Superman: Plot

DC co-CEO Peter Safran previously said this won’t be your usual “origin story” rehash (via Collider). Instead, the film will dive into Superman balancing his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing. So, forget seeing him learn to fly all over again. This time, Clark Kent is already at the Daily Planet, well into his journey, and knows Lois Lane. It’s all about seeing how Superman’s timeless ideals, truth, justice, and kindness, hold up in today’s world, where people might think that kindness is a little… well, old-fashioned.

James Gunn also said Superman will take some cues from the All-Star Superman comics, where Supes faces mortality after exposure to the sun’s rays. The twist? He still manages to do some seriously heroic stuff in his last days, showing how much of a symbol he is for hope.

And, of course, we can’t forget Lex Luthor, who’s not just showing up but possibly in his Apex form, meaning a more powerful version of the villain. Gunn confirmed Lex will be the main antagonist, which means he and Superman will probably throw down in a big way.

And don’t worry; Gunn promises no unnecessary setup for other projects. This film is about Superman, not lining up the next big thing in the DCU. We’re here for the Man of Steel, full stop!

Superman: Trailer

Watch the trailer below-

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Elle: All We Know About Prequel To Reese Witherspoon’s Legally Blonde So Far

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News