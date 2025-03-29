It just didn’t get any better for Aldis Hodge, because he had no clue Henry Cavill was suiting up in Black Adam until the last possible moment. Imagine being in a movie and not knowing its biggest surprise. That’s exactly what happened to the Black Adam star, who played Hawkman in the DC flick.

Hodge only found out about Superman’s cameo “pretty close to the premiere.” That’s right. While fans had been speculating for months, the actor had zero idea the Man of Steel was making a grand return. “They kept that all the way under wraps, and I didn’t know until maybe a day or two before the premiere,” he revealed in an interview with THR. “So they kept it that close.”

That level of secrecy was next-level. Not even a whisper on set. No subtle nods from The Rock. Nothing. And Hodge was in the Justice Society of America. He explained during the same interview:

“There was no talk of bringing back Superman and any of that. They’ve got to keep those things in a super vault, so all you can do is focus on trying to make Black Adam the best it can be. So you do hear things and you get ideas, but nothing is ever confirmed or really fully said. …

And honestly, I dig that because it was a huge surprise for me, and I love it that we got to experience it together with the audience. The fans have been trying to get Henry Cavill back in the red and blue for a minute, and D.J. was the perfect person to bring him back. It just doesn’t get any better.”

Of course, the rumors were flying. Fans had been begging for Cavill’s return to the red and blue for years. And while the whispers reached Hodge, he said he preferred not knowing for sure.

For years, Dwayne Johnson hyped up a potential Black Adam-Superman showdown. And when the moment finally happened? Chills. But Hodge wasn’t just happy about the cameo; he wanted a full-blown Superman vs. Black Adam battle. And not just any showdown. He wanted a build-up worthy of its own trilogy.

As for Black Adam, the movie hit theaters with solid box office numbers and even more buzz over Cavill’s return.

