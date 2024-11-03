Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson didn’t just step into Hollywood—he slammed in, blending WWE flair with movie star charisma. From The Mummy Returns to Fast & Furious, he brought his wrestling roots, and fans went wild every time he dropped those iconic moves, reminding everyone that The People’s Champ never forgets his roots.

One of Johnson’s earliest crossovers from the ring to the screen happened in Star Trek: Voyager. In the sixth season’s episode “Tsunkatse,” he appeared as the Pendari Champion, squaring off against Seven of Nine. And what did he do? He casually dropped his signature move, Rock Bottom, slamming his opponent to the mat with a grin, saying, “Yes, I’m that guy.”

Jump to Fast & Furious 6, where The Rock truly owned it as Agent Luke Hobbs. Inside a plane, Hobbs and Vin Diesel’s Dom unleashed the Doomsday Device—a brutal, WWE-inspired tag-team move that had turbo-charged Hollywood flair. In The Rundown, Johnson’s Beck didn’t waste time, delivering a fierce Rock Bottom in a club brawl, proving you can take The Rock out of WWE, but you can’t take WWE out of The Rock.

Walking Tall took Johnson’s smackdown skills up a notch. As Chris Vaughn, a military vet cleaning up his crime-ridden hometown, he didn’t just rely on his fists—he paired them with a trusty 2-by-4 and a semi-Rock Bottom move. Watching him tear up a corrupt casino was like seeing him reclaim his WWE glory, one broken table at a time.

Hobbs & Shaw dialed up the intensity. In the showdown against Idris Elba’s cybernetic villain, Johnson’s Hobbs delivered a twist on the Spinebuster move, hoisting Elba up before declaring, “Here comes the Kryptonite!” The moment he threw Elba over his shoulder, you knew he was channeling his wrestling days for this one—pure electricity.

But perhaps the most jaw-dropping use of his wrestling skills on film came in Furious 7. Facing off against Jason Statham’s Deckard Shaw, Johnson didn’t just go for the punches—he went for the entire Rock Bottom. The camera spun with him as he slammed Statham into a glass table. It was more than a fight scene; it was a tribute to his WWE legacy.

Of course, no Rock tribute is complete without mentioning The People’s Eyebrow. Johnson’s eyebrow lift wasn’t just a wrestling move; it became a global sensation. He brought it to roles in films like The Scorpion King, Black Adam, and even as Maui in Moana. That single eyebrow raise spawned memes and sealed his reputation as a showman in the ring or on screen.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s journey from WWE superstar to Hollywood’s action king is a story of epic proportions. His signature moves may have started in the ring, but they’ve also become iconic cinema moments. With every Rock Bottom and eyebrow raise, he reminded fans where he came from—cementing his legacy as a legend who ruled the squared circle and the silver screen.

