Hollywood is seeing the rise of some of the most talented female actresses. Zendaya is a trendsetter who has won two Emmy Awards before turning 30 years old. Jenna Ortega is one of the most popular figures in showbiz and one of the actresses on this list. Millie Bobby Brown, our beloved Eleven, is also an influential personality in showbiz. They, along with a few others, are reportedly among the highest-paid actresses under 30. Can you guess who is leading at #1? Scroll below for the answer.

Zendaya’s Euphoria co-star Sydney Sweeney is also on this list. She has been all over the media owing to multiple releases in the last couple of months. Her rom-com Anyone But You took everyone by surprise and was a big success at the box office. It also entertained viewers on the OTT platforms.

According to a report by Film Updates, Zendaya, Millie Bobby Brown, and Sydney Sweeney are some of the highest-paid under-30 actresses in the film industry. The report has further revealed their alleged paychecks for their latest projects. These actresses have been part of some of the biggest movie franchises. Jenna Ortega, for example, gained unparalleled fame with her Wednesday series, and now her film, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, is winning hearts in the theatres and digital platforms.

The list also includes Florence Pugh, who was seen in Dune 2 alongside Zendaya. It is the fourth highest-grossing movie of the year. Pugh is set to appear in Thunderbolts*, while Zendaya is expected to feature in Spider-Man 4. She was in the sports drama Challengers. The movie by Luca Guadagnino is reportedly one of the original movies of 2024. It is at #5 with its $96.01 million haul.

Let’s check out the six highest-paid actresses under 30 as per the Film Updates report –

Anya Taylor-Joy — $1.8M (Furiosa)

(Furiosa) Jenna Ortega — $6M* (Untitled J.J. Abrams Film)

(Untitled J.J. Abrams Film) Florence Pugh — $7M* (Thunderbolts)

(Thunderbolts) Sydney Sweeney — $7.5M (The Housemaid)

(The Housemaid) Millie Bobby Brown — $10M (Enola Holmes 2)

(Enola Holmes 2) Zendaya — $10M (Challengers)

Highest Paid Actresses Under 30: 1. Zendaya — $10M (Challengers)

2. Millie Bobby Brown — $10M (Enola Holmes 2)

3. Sydney Sweeney — $7.5M (The Housemaid)

4. Florence Pugh — $7M* (Thunderbolts)

5. Jenna Ortega — $6M* (Untitled J.J. Abrams Film)

6. Anya Taylor-Joy — $1.8M (Furiosa) pic.twitter.com/3g7mMag2nF — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) October 31, 2024

