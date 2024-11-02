The Halloweens mark for people to watch horror movies and do spooky things with their loved ones. It is like a tradition, and what is more appropriate than Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice Beetlejuice? Also, the movie is approaching a major milestone at the box office in North America. Jenna Ortega, Winona Ryder, and Michael Keaton kept the fans occupied on Halloween. Scroll below for the box office deets.

The PG-13 horror flick has defied the studio to become a successful affair at the box office. It is one of the top ten highest-grossing films of the year. It has been in the theatres since early September. It has already earned 190% more than its North American box office budget. Despite being available on digital platforms and losing theatres to new releases, it is still moving forward to the next milestone.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, the movie saw a splendid hike of 61.5% from last Thursday on Halloween this Thursday. It collected a solid $505K on its 8th Thursday, thereby registering the biggest 8th Thursday ever for September releases. It is facing multiple releases, lost premium screens, and another 377 theatres last Friday. In addition to all this, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is available on digital platforms as well.

It has reached a $290 million cume in the United States and is reportedly eyeing a $295 million-$305 million run in North America. At the overseas box office, the movie has crossed the $150 million mark and stands at $153.10 million cume. Allied with the $290 million domestic cume, its worldwide collection has reached $443.11 million.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is the 7th highest-grossing film of the year and was made on a budget of $100 million only. The movie has collected almost 3 times its reported budget. Tim Burton’s gothic horror was released in the theatres on September 6.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the latest Hollywood News!

Must Read: Mission Impossible 8: Budget Of Tom Crusie’s Magnum Opus Keeps Expanding & It Is Now North Of $350M [Reports]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News