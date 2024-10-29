Halloween is almost upon us and just a few days away. It calls for scary decorations, a spiced pumpkin latte, a blanket fort, and spooky movies with family and friends. Nothing screams Halloween more than the Halloween film franchise. There are thirteen films in the series; Michael Myers is the prime character of this franchise and a very popular character in the world of movies. Myers is one of the Big Three Slashers – Jason Voorhees from the Friday the 13th Series, Freddy Krueger from A Nightmare on Elm Street horror film franchise, and Michael Meyers.

The first film in the franchise was released in 1978, around a year before Ridley Scott’s Alien. It is also a successful franchise. The latest film in this slasher film series came out in 2022, taking the franchise total to an estimated $877.12 million at the worldwide box office.

There were nine sequels in the Halloween film series, two remakes, and one other film, totaling thirteen. From Nick Castle and Dick Warlock to James Jude Courtney, there have been multiple actors portraying the role of Michael Myers, aka The Shape. Jamie Lee Curtis is a recurring character in the movies, and she plays the role of Lorie Strode. She has been there in all the films except In Halloween II, where Scout Taylor Compton played Lorie Strode.

The movies have been entertaining the fans for years. The franchise was rebooted in 2018, and the 2022 movie Halloween Ends is the final film in the trilogy of sequels. It was ranked #2 on The Hollywood Reporter’s list of ‘The Best Slasher Movies of the Decade’. But is it the highest-grossing film in the franchise? Let’s find out –

Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers (1989) – $11.64 million

Halloween III: Season of the Witch (1982) – $14.40 million

Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers (1995) – $15.11 million

Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers (1988) – $17.76 million

Halloween II (1981) – $25.53 million

Halloween: Resurrection (2002) – $37.66 million

Halloween II (2009) – $39.42 million

Halloween (1978) – $47.16 million

Halloween H20: 20 Years Later (1998) – $55.04 million

Halloween (2007) – $80.46 million

Halloween Ends (2022) – $104.37 million

Halloween Kills (2021) – $133.42 million

Halloween (2018) – $259.93 million

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

