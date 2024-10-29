There are massive hopes shouldered on director Rohit Shetty. Singham Again is arriving in theatres this Diwali, and the anticipation is sky-high. Advance booking sales are roaring despite ticket sales only in limited arenas. But will Ajay Devgn & Kareena Kapoor Khan push the cop universe into the 1000 crore club in the domestic market? Scroll below for a detailed box office analysis of the last four films.

As most know, Singham Again is the fifth film in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe. Touted to be the Avengers of Cop Universe, the biggie will boast of a powerful star cast. Fans cannot keep calm as Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Shweta Tiwari, Dayanand Shetty, and Jackie Shroff are coming together. Salman Khan will also mark a cameo as Chulbul Pandey.

Singham Again needs 300 crores+ for a massive milestone!

Rohit Shetty’s Diwali release is made on a budget of 250 crores. It will at least need to cross that mark in order to enter the safe zone at the box office. But apart from that, it needs exactly 323.73 crores to push the cop universe into the 1000 crore club.

Take a look at the box office collection of the last 4 films in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe:

Singham (2011): 100 crores (super-hit)

(super-hit) Singham Returns (2014): 141 crores (plus)

(plus) Simmba (2018): 240.22 crores (super-duper hit)

(super-duper hit) Sooryavanshi (2021): 195.04 crores (plus)

Total: 676.27 crores

Will face competition from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Singham Again will compete against Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 at the box office, as both films will be released on November 1, 2024. Rohit Shetty’s film is a commercial potboiler, which gives it the upper hand. But the competition is going to be intense as both films enjoy a massive fan following and have been really successful in the past.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

