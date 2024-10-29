“Police aa rahi hai,” and fans certainly cannot keep calm! Singham Again is only 3 days away from the big release, and a Diwali dhamaka is inevitable. Not just in India, Rohit Shetty mania is viral in the overseas markets as well. Scroll below to know how Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer is performing in pre-sales in the US and other international circuits.

Singham Again will be released worldwide on November 1, 2024. Contrary to the earlier scare, Laxmi Pooja festivities will be celebrated on October 31st. This gives Ajay Devgn starrer a freeway to make the most of the holiday period and score an earth-shattering opening at the Indian box office. As for the international circuits, the advance booking sales look highly promising!

Overseas Pre-Sales for Day 1

As per Nishit Shaw, Singham Again has clocked pre-sales of INR 84 lacs ($100K+) in the overseas circuits. This includes 50% advance booking from the US alone. There are three more days until the big release, which means Ajay Devgn starrer is all set for a massive opening in the international circuits.

It is now inches away from the 1 crore mark, and that feat would most likely be achieved today.

Box Office Collection Day 1 (India)

Rohit Shetty’s directorial will be facing a box office clash against Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. There’s a massive war going on for the screen count. Anil Thadani has pulled off his masterplan and is offering a joint deal of BB3 + Pushpa 2 to theatre owners.

Singham Again is currently fighting it out for screens but is sure to enjoy massive footfalls against all odds, regardless, since it is a commercial potboiler. Given the current trends, an opening of 50 crores+ is inevitable.

More about Singham threequel

The ensemble cast features Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Shweta Tiwari and Dayanand Shetty.

Salman Khan will also be seen in a cameo appearance as Chulbul Pandey.

Singham Again is produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez, Reliance Entertainment, Jio Studios and Devgn Films.

