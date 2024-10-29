Anees Bazmee is treating fans this Diwali with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Starring Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri in the leading roles, the promotions are in full swing. The excitement is at par as the release date approaches. Scroll below to know how the advance booking is faring so far.

BB3 will be released in theatres worldwide on November 1, 2024. It will arrive in a massive box office clash with Singham Again. Kartik Aaryan’s film currently has the upper hand, as distributor Anil Thadani has offered theatre owners nationwide an unmissable joint deal with Pushpa 2.

Advance Booking Day 1 Update

As of 11 AM today, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has made advance booking sales of 1.17 crores gross (excluding blocked seats). It has witnessed an impressive growth of 142% compared to 48 lacs gross earned till October 28, 2024. Gujarat is currently the best-performing state, contributing to 23 lacs, which is around 19% of the ticket sales.

Maharashtra is the second-highest as it registers advance booking sales of 22 lacs gross. Uttar Pradesh (18 lacs gross) and Delhi (16 lacs gross) are among other leading markets in India.

Over 45K tickets have been sold so far from 1,737 shows across the nation. With three days until release, the pre-sales will further improve and hopefully reach a good spot.

Kartik Aaryan to score his biggest opening?

Akshay Kumar passed on the baton to Kartik Aaryan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which helped him deliver the highest opener of his career. It made box office collections of 14.11 crores. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is expected to open above 20 crores, rewriting history for its lead actor.

BB3 Cast

Kartik Aaryan reprises his much-loved character as Rooh Baba. Triptii Dimri has replaced Kiara Advani in the threequel. Vidya Balan returns as Manjulika. The additional cast includes Madhuri Dixit, Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Mishra, and Vijay Raaz, among others.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Singham Again Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking (3 Days To Go): Mind-Blowing 1328% Growth In 24 Hours, Ajay Devgn’s Film Set For Diwali Bonanza!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News