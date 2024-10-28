The Wild Robot is not stopping anytime soon at the box office. It has now crossed a major mark at the overseas box office. The animated feature has completely overshadowed Transformers One and is collecting great numbers both in the US and in international markets.

The film has been critically acclaimed and has excellent ratings on several movie-reviewing platforms. Recently, it crossed the $200 million milestone at the global box office, which can be called a success. Chris Sanders directed this heart-touching animated feature with an original story. As per rumors, it will be sent to the Oscars in the best-animated feature category. The film has the potential to even win an Academy Award.

Trade analyst Luiz Fernando revealed that The Wild Robot had another great collection at the overseas box office. The Dreamworks Animations collected a solid $17.6 million on its sixth weekend at the international markets. It has dropped 24.1% from last weekend yet crossed the $100 million mark overseas. The film was made on a budget of $78 million, excluding the marketing price.

After collecting the $17.6 million gross from overseas, The Wild Robot has reached a $121 million international cume across 77 markets. The report further added that the movie has yet to be released in several other markets. The animated feature has already surpassed the $100 million milestone and stands at a $111.4 million cume in North America. Adding the domestic and overseas comes, the film has reached a $232.4 million cume.

It is eyeing a $300 million—$350 million global run. The animated feature will face competition from Moana 2, which is scheduled to release next month, till then no other movies can impact its business at the theatres. The Wild Robot, featuring Lupita Nyong’o as the lead voice actor, was released in theatres on September 27.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

