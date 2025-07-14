How to Train Your Dragon has reached yet another key milestone at the worldwide box office. It has also beaten the global haul of How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World to become the second highest-grossing film in the entire franchise. It holds strong at #4 in the domestic box office chart after its fifth three-day weekend. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The live-action is doing great against the new releases and is expected to become the highest-grossing film in the franchise. A sequel to the film is already in development and is slated to be released in 2027. It is a great time for these family films as kids have their summer vacations, and who doesn’t love to watch giant fire-breathing dragons on the screen? This is also powered by positive word of mouth, thus it is flourishing despite Superman and F1.

How to Train Your Dragon’s 5th weekend update (worldwide)

The live-action How to Train Your Dragon collected a solid $7.8 million on its fifth weekend in North America, taking the domestic collection to $239.8 million. The remake collected equally strong numbers at the overseas box office this weekend. It added $13 million to its international total, taking it to $321 million cume over 81 international markets. Thus, the worldwide total of Gerard Butler‘s movie is $560.8 million.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $239.8 million

International – $320.9 million

Worldwide – $560.7 million

Officially becomes the 2nd highest-grossing film in the franchise

The live-action movie is expected to emerge as the highest-grossing in the entire franchise. It has already become the second highest-grossing film in the series, beating How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World. The Hidden World is the final installment in the animated film trilogy. It was released in 2019. According to Box Office Mojo‘s report, the 2019 movie collected $539.98 million worldwide. The latest live-action remake surpassed it during this weekend.

Check out the collections of the How to Train Your Dragon films worldwide

How to Train Your Dragon 2 (2014) – $621.53 million $560.7 million How to Train Your Dragon (live-action)- How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (2019) – $539.9 million How to Train Your Dragon (2010) – $494.8 million

It is expected to beat the worldwide haul of How to Train Your Dragon 2’s $621.53 million as the highest-grossing film in the franchise. It was released on June 13.

