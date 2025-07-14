Scarlett Johansson beat her ex-husband Ryan Reynolds’ MCU movie Deadpool & Wolverine at the box office in China. Jurassic World Rebirth achieved a notable feat in China after entering the top 20 Hollywood grosser list post-COVID. It has climbed up the list, beating Despicable Me 4 alongside the MCU flick. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Johansson’s film crossed the $500 million milestone worldwide and is unstoppable at the Chinese box office. Rebirth has also become the sixth highest-grossing film in the Jurassic Park franchise. It was made on a budget of $180 million and had to earn $450 million to break even. Thus, it has achieved that in its second weekend only. The film will be a box office success at the end of its theatrical run.

How much did the film earn on its 2nd weekend in China?

Jurassic World Rebirth collected a solid $11.1 million on its second three-day weekend at the Chinese box office. It experienced a drop of -57% from its last opening weekend. The film added $4.4 million on its second Sunday, dropping 48.2% from last Sunday over 71K screenings. It added 9K screenings on Sunday. After just 12 days in China, the film raked in $63 million and achieved a remarkable feat.

Beats Despicable Me 4 & Deadpool 3 in its 2nd weekend

For the uninitiated, Despicable Me 4 collected $59.9 million in its theatrical run in China, while Deadpool and Wolverine collected $60.6 million. The new Jurassic World movie surpassed both movies as the 18th highest-grossing Hollywood film post-COVID in China. It will surpass Oppenheimer’s $63.6 million Chinese haul today to occupy the 17th rank.

Take a Look at the Top 20 Highest-Grossing Hollywood Films in China’s Box Office Post-COVID

1. Avatar: The Way of Water – $246 million

2. F9 – $215.3 million

3. Godzilla vs. Kong – $188.7 million

4. Jurassic World Dominion – $157.9 million

5. Fast X – $135.2 million

6. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire – $134.3 million

7. Meg 2: The Trench – $115.7 million

8. Alien: Romulus – $110.4 million

9. Free Guy – $95 million

10. Venom: The Last Dance – $94.6 million

11. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts – $89.8 million

12. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 – $86.9 million

13. Tenet – $66.6 million

14. No Time to Die – $65.1 million

15. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom – $64.6 million

16. Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning – $64.4 million

17. Oppenheimer – $63.6 million

18. Jurassic World: Rebirth – $63 million

19. Deadpool and Wolverine – $60.6 million

20. Despicable Me 4 – $59 million

Jurassic World Rebirth was released on July 2 and collected $150K in pre-sales for its second Monday, which is today. It is playing over 65K screenings and is expected to collect between $80 million and $90 million in its theatrical run in China.

Box Office Summary

North America – $232.1 million

International – $297.3 million

Worldwide – $529.4 million

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Lilo & Stitch Worldwide Box Office: Surpasses Oppenheimer To Become 11th Highest-Grosser Post-COVID, Inches Closer To A Mega Milestone!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News