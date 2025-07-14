The Disney live-action remake is getting aggressive with its box office collections as the mega milestone inches closer. Lilo & Stitch is so far the biggest blockbuster of the year, ruling at the top spot in the 2025 Hollywood grosser list. Before reaching its ultimate goal, the film has beaten Christopher Nolan’s Oscar-winning film Oppenheimer worldwide to achieve a significant feat. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The live-action remake received mixed to positive reactions on the aggregate site. But a good family movie such as this, with already a strong fan base, is bound to make it big financially. It will not be as big a phenomenon as Inside Out 2, released in 2024, but it will surely be among the top films this year. It is expected to hold its position for a few months.

Lilo & Stitch at the worldwide box office

Lilo & Stitch ended its 8th weekend with decent overseas and domestic box office collections, bringing the worldwide collection closer to the $1 billion milestone. It collected $2.7 million on its 8th three-day weekend in North America. Internationally, the Disney feature raked in $7.2 million from 53 overseas regions. The overseas total of the movie is $579.7 million, and adding that to its $414.5 million domestic total, the worldwide gross reached $994.26 million.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $414.5 million

International – $579.7 million

Worldwide – $994.2 million

Smashes Oppenheimer’s global haul to achieve a notable feat worldwide

Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer was released in 2023 and was one of the highest-grossing films of that year. It features an ensemble cast comprising Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Florence Pugh, Josh Hartnett, Casey Affleck, Rami Malek, and Kenneth Branagh. The movie won seven Oscars and collected $975.8 million worldwide, including $330.07 million domestic total, as per Box Office Mojo. It was the 11th highest-grossing film worldwide in the post-pandemic era. Lilo & Stitch has surpassed the global haul of Oppenheimer as the 11th highest-grossing film post-COVID worldwide.

On track to hit the $1 billion milestone

The Disney feature is expected to earn between $1 billion and $1.05 billion in its worldwide run. It is on track to beat Jurassic World Dominion‘s global haul and enter the post-COVID global top 10. Lilo & Stitch, which was released on May 23, will hit the $1 billion mark in the upcoming weekend.

