Florence Pugh is one of the rising stars in Hollywood, and she has redefined herself as an actor in every film. The audience also adores her for playing Yelena Belova in the MCU. She is returning in that role this Friday, as her movie Thunderbolts* will hit the screens. The film has earned positive reviews and a favorable rating on the aggregate site, which might push her career total box office collection to cross this huge milestone worldwide. Keep scrolling for more.

Florence made her acting debut with The Falling and gained recognition with Lady Macbeth and the miniseries The Little Drummer Girl. Over the years, she has appeared in notable films and collaborated with some of the well-known artists. In 2023, she worked with Christopher Nolan in Oppenheimer, and last year, she featured in Denis Villeneuve’s Dune 2. She made her MCU debut with Black Widow in 2021 and reprised her role in the Disney+ series Hawkeye.

The English actress is being highly praised for her performance in Thunderbolts*, and critics have noted that she stands out in the upcoming MCU movie. Black Widow, Oppenheimer, and Dune 2 are among Florence Pugh’s highest-grossing films, and according to The Numbers, her career total box office might cross a major milestone globally if the upcoming MCU movie performed well and earned more than $600 million worldwide.

According to the data, Pugh’s career total box office collection is now $3.4 billion. Therefore, it needs around $600 million to cross the $4 billion milestone worldwide. The most considerable contributions are from Oppenheimer’s $975.8 million, Dune 2‘s $714.64 million, and Black Widow’s $379.75 million global hauls.

Now, Florence Pugh’s Thunderbolts* is expected to collect between $70 million and $75 million in its opening weekend in the US. Globally, the film might open with a collection between $160 million and $175 million. It will be a strong start for the movie, and since the Rotten Tomatoes critics’ rating is standing at 88%, it invokes hope that it might earn north of $500 million worldwide and gradually cross the $600 million mark, too. Therefore, the actress’s career total will cross the $4 billion mark.

Florence Pugh starrer Thunderbolts* will be released on May 2.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates.

Must Read: Snow White North America Box Office: On Track To Beat This Oscar-Winning Disney Live-Action’s $85M+ Haul Before Exiting The Theatres

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News