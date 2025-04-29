Sinners maintain a stronghold at the box office and have crossed significant domestic and worldwide marks. Now, the weekend actuals have been revealed, and they are higher than the initial report. It has already raked in a considerable amount of profit at the box office compared to its decent, which is even below $100 million. Keep scrolling for more.

The original horror movie has surpassed the US total of Dog Man at the North American box office to become the third highest-grossing film of this year. In addition, the Michael B. Jordan starrer has beaten a bunch of horror flicks, including Nosferatu, The Black Phone, Alien: Romulus, Smile, and Scream 6. It is on track to beat Nope’s $123.3 million and become the fifth highest-grossing horror movie post-COVID.

Ryan Coogler‘s film Sinners scored a spectacular $45.7 million on its 2nd weekend, registering the #2 biggest second three-day weekend ever for R-rated horror movies. Trade analyst Luiz Fernando‘s report reveals it has only witnessed a dip of 4.9% from its opening weekend last week. It is only under IT’s $60.1 million second weekend gross. It is also beating Nope’s $123.3 million as the 5th highest-grossing horror post-COVID. The movie is expected to earn between $230 million and $280 million in the US.

After the second weekend, the horror movie has collected $40 million at the international box office, bringing the worldwide box office total to $163.23 million. As per reports, the movie was made on a production budget of $90 million and collected 81.36% more than the making cost in its second weekend only. If the film maintains its stronghold, it is projected to earn around $400 million in its global run and become one of the biggest horror flicks of this year. The unique blend of folklore, action, and impressive performances attracts people to the theatres.

Sinners, starring Michael B Jordan and Hailee Steinfeld, was released on April 18.

