Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith has toppled A Minecraft Movie and the new release, The Accountant 2, to earn the #2 spot in the domestic box office chart. The film was released to celebrate its 20th anniversary. The movie has beaten Avatar, Titanic, and Return of the Jedi’s re-release in North America, and with that, it has also hit a major milestone. Keep scrolling for the deets.

According to the report, the Star Wars movie has also surpassed Frozen and Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen to become one of the top 50 highest-grossing films of all time in the United States. The threequel in the prequel trilogy is set three years after the onset of the Clone Wars, which was established in the previous film, Attack of the Clones, depicting the rise of Darth Sidious and the Galactic Empire and Anakin Skywalker, who turns to the dark side of the Force. It will have wide-ranging consequences in the galaxy that lead to the extermination of the Jedi.

Based on trade analyst Luiz Fernando‘s latest box office report, Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith collected a solid $25.2 million on its re-release opening weekend in North America. It has beaten Titanic‘s 15th-anniversary 3D re-release debut weekend of $17.3 million and is the biggest since The Lion King’s $30.2 million 3D 2011 re-release. It has grossed over double the amount of Avatar’s $10.5 million re-issue weekend, which is the biggest one post-COVID.

It doesn’t stop there. Revenge of the Sith has also registered the second biggest re-release ever, beating Return of Jedi’s $16.2 million 1997 special edition and Empire Strikes Back’s $21.9 million 1997 special edition. It remains below A New Hope’s $35.9 million 1997 special edition. The movie has crossed the $400 million milestone in the US and reached $405.5 million domestically.

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith has surpassed Frozen‘s $401 million, Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen’s $402.1 million, and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle‘s $404.5 million US haul to become the 48th highest-grossing film ever. Globally, the Star Wars movie has hit the $892.23 million haul.

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, starring Natalie Portman, was re-released on April 25.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates.

Must Read: Sinners North America Box Office Day 10: Crosses Its First Major Milestone, Earning The Title Of 2025’s 3rd Highest-Grossing Film!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News