If you thought the Titanic set drama was just about the movie’s tragic love story and icy waters, think again. Turns out, the real chaos was far more hallucinogenic. James Cameron, already notorious for being one of the hardest directors to work with, took things to a whole new level when he, along with several of his crew members, got poisoned during a night shoot. But the real question everyone’s asking: was Kate Winslet among the ones tripping out on set?

As per The Sunday Times, Cameron’s reputation as the “scariest man in Hollywood” wasn’t built on compliments. Known for his relentless perfectionism, the Titanic director didn’t hold back with his cast or crew. If anything, he cranked the intensity up to 11, especially with his lead actress.

Kate Winslet, despite securing the role of a lifetime, didn’t get a pass. Reportedly, James Cameron wasn’t exactly thrilled about casting her in the first place. He considered other big names like Gwyneth Paltrow and Winona Ryder before reluctantly giving Winslet the nod. Once she was on board, Cameron allegedly dubbed her “Kate-Weighs-a-Lot” – not exactly the warm welcome one might hope for. But that’s just how it went on Titanic – brutal and, at times, downright toxic, according to Rolling Stone.

Titanic’s Off-Screen Mayhem: A Drugged Dinner and Hospital Trips

Fast forward to a certain night shoot, and things got even wilder. Cameron and his crew decided to grab a bowl of chowder soup during a late-night break. But here’s where things take a seriously bizarre turn – someone secretly slipped PCP into the meal. Yes, the drug PCP. The result? A full-blown, drug-induced disaster. Over 50 people were rushed to the hospital. One crew member even recalled that Cameron’s eye looked like something out of The Terminator: “One eye was completely red, like The Terminator eye. A pupil, no iris, beet red.” We can’t make this stuff up.

Now, here’s where it gets even murkier: Was Kate Winslet one of the poisoned? While the Titanic crew certainly had their share of problems, Winslet never confirmed whether she ate the tainted chowder. The incident is mainly remembered for hitting Cameron and actor Bill Paxton. Winslet was notably absent from most reports about the chaos, so she possibly dodged the madness entirely. If she did avoid it, that’s one hell of a lucky break. Imagine her in the midst of all that PCP-induced mayhem.

Kate Winslet vs. James Cameron: From Toxic Tensions to an Unexpected Reunion

And what about Winslet’s thoughts on working with Cameron again after all this drama? Well, after witnessing the chaos and his explosive behavior, the idea of reuniting with him wasn’t exactly on her list. In fact, she straight-up said, “You’d have to pay me a lot of money to work with Jim again,” according to The Guardian.

Fast-forward a few years, and guess who was back working with Cameron on Avatar 2? Yep, the Titanic queen herself, Kate Winslet. She’ll be playing Ronal, a Metkayina free-driver in the sequel. We can say that sometimes even the worst work experiences don’t totally kill the vibe for future collaborations. So, did Kate Winslet get caught in the poisoning storm on Titanic? While it’s not 100% clear, the chaotic tale adds a new layer to the legendary behind-the-scenes drama of one of Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters.

