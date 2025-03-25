It took nearly a decade to bring Kate Winslet’s Lee to life. That’s right—eight years of relentless effort with financial toils, and pure devotion. Not only did Winslet star as war photographer Lee Miller, but the actress fought tooth and nail to get this film made, too. And when the funds ran out? She personally paid the entire cast and crew’s wages for two weeks.

“The process of getting it off the ground was the most phenomenal fight. I truly drove it up a mountain,” the Titanic star said in an interview with Vogue.

The expedition started with a piece of furniture—Winslet bought a table that once belonged to the sister of Roland Penrose, Miller’s husband. That random purchase led her down a rabbit hole of discovery. The more she learned about Miller, the more smitten she became. And just like that, a flick was born.

Miller’s life wasn’t mundane, and neither was Lee. A former Vogue model turned valiant war correspondent, she was one of the first photojournalists to grasp the atrocities of World War II. Her haunting images documented the Holocaust, Nazi Germany, and the raw realities of war. One of her most famous moments? Sitting naked in Hitler’s bathtub on the day he died—an image that stays both stunning and iconic.

Bringing that story to the screen wasn’t uncomplicated. Winslet assisted cast the film. The Hollywood beauty even pulled in favors from actor friends like Andy Samberg, Alexander Skarsgård, and Marion Cotillard.

Not only the cast, but the crew was just as top-tier. It had cinematographer Paweł Edelman (The Pianist), production designer Gemma Jackson (Game of Thrones), and costume designer Michael O’Connor (Jane Eyre). They all left no detail untouched, even recreating Miller’s original outfits with thorough precision.

The film focuses on Miller’s years as a war correspondent, a time when she helmed a male-dominated field with sheer grit. She was in the trenches and witnessing history unfurl. Even capturing moments that the world would otherwise never see. Winslet, profoundly inspired by Miller’s stability, knew this was a story worth telling.

But independent filmmaking is tough. Financing was another nightmare. The project hit roadblocks, stalled, and nearly collapsed. That’s when Winslet stepped in, covering costs out of her own pocket. Her commitment was truly about feting Miller’s legacy.

The hard work paid off. Winslet’s performance is already generating Oscar buzz, and she’s snagged a Golden Globe nomination. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter Rome, she spoke about the grinds of indie filmmaking and why Miller’s story still matters. After nearly a decade, Lee is finally here—a representation to Miller’s legacy and Winslet’s unflagging determination.

