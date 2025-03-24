Harry Potter’s magic refuses to fade even after all these years, whether you like it or not. Even though debates continue to swirl concerning its creator, the franchise itself remains a cultural powerhouse, captivating millions year after year.

Don’t believe me? Just check the cold, hard numbers. And if that’s not enough, a fresh report highlights just how deeply audiences still adore the wizarding world, with Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone securing its place as one of the most-watched movies on Max in 2024.

Harry Potter Streaming Numbers Speak Volumes

According to Collider, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, the first installment of the iconic saga, clocking in over 40 million views on Max, enchanting nearly 20% of Warner Bros. Discovery’s subscriber base. These figures, pulled from Digital-i’s British streaming exports list, reveal just how global the love for Hogwarts still is.

The data, covering key territories such as the US, Canada, Japan, South Korea, and Australia, paints a picture of unwavering loyalty to the Boy Who Lived. Besides, despite being the oldest film on the list, The Philosopher’s Stone soared to the eighth spot in worldwide rankings, proving especially popular in Latin America, where it climbed to fifth place, captivating over a quarter of subscribers. And it wasn’t alone – Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire also cracked the top 10, further cementing the franchise’s dominance.

British Content Dominates Streaming In 2024

Beyond Hogwarts, British content as a whole had a staggering presence in 2024, with US viewers alone consuming an eye-watering 633 million hours of programming. While Warner Bros. Discovery can certainly celebrate Harry Potter’s continued reign, Netflix still holds the crown when it comes to sheer viewership.

Leading the charge was Fool Me Once, Harlan Coben’s thriller, which racked up a jaw-dropping 650 million views outside the UK, capturing over 42% of Netflix’s audience. Other British hits making waves included Baby Reindeer, Black Doves, the tear-jerking One Day, and Guy Ritchie’s adrenaline-fueled The Gentlemen.

With numbers like these, it’s no surprise that Netflix is charging ahead into 2025 with high expectations. The recent debut of Adolescence, starring Stephen Graham, has already given the streamer an electric start to the year. But one thing’s for sure: no matter how many new titles emerge, the spell of Harry Potter isn’t breaking anytime soon.

