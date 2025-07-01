Brad Pitt is among the A-list stars in Hollywood who is not just an established actor but a global brand. His F1 was released in the theaters on Friday and has opened with excellent numbers worldwide. It has pushed the career global total box office collection past a milestone. The sports drama is expected to be a box office success and has undoubtedly helped the actor pass a major milestone. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Pitt’s film career spans over three decades and showcases his evolution from heartthrob to one of Hollywood’s most respected and versatile actors. He started his journey with minor TV roles, and from there, he is now a top star. Some of his major works include Se7en, 12 Monkeys, Ocean’s Eleven, Troy, Inglorious Basterds, and more.

Brad Pitt’s films cross the $9 billion milestone at the worldwide box office

Brad Pitt has masterfully balanced blockbuster appeal with indie sensibilities, building a career defined by both critical and commercial success. His collaborations with acclaimed directors like David Fincher, Quentin Tarantino, Steven Soderbergh, and Damien Chazelle have led to some of the most iconic films of the past three decades. F1 is also expected to leave a mark in people’s memories for its engaging performance and excellent presentation. The film’s $100 million+ global opening has pushed the actor’s career total box office beyond the $9 billion milestone.

According to The Numbers, the worldwide total of all his films is a staggering $9.02 billion. Before F1’s release, the total was $8.87 billion. The film will help his career total move closer to the $10 billion mark at the end of the theatrical run, which is a big deal.

F1: The Movie at the worldwide box office

Brad Pitt’s film F1 had a bang-on opening this past weekend, collecting $57.00 million in North America. It further collected $89.3 million on its international opening, bringing its worldwide total to $146.3 million. The film is expected to earn more than $500 million worldwide if not subdued by the upcoming big three this month—Jurassic World Rebirth, Superman, and The Fantastic Four: First Steps. F1 was released on June 27.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $57.0 million

International – $89.3 million

Worldwide – $146.3 million

