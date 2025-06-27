Marvel just dropped the final trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps on June 25, 2025. Directed by Matt Shakman, this reboot is set in a retro ‘60s aura. The Marvel film is set to land in theatres on July 25. The countdown’s on, and the final trailer’s already making waves. So, you can expect cosmic chaos and flame trails in the sky because the First Family of Marvel is finally back.

The trailer is packed with sneaky little details fans might miss. There’s no sign of Galactus in this trailer, but just a few cosmic hints. Marvel’s clearly saving the bigger pieces for release day. Until then, fans have plenty to dissect. Here are the three things you probably might have missed.

1 – The Thing Debuts With a Rock Beard

First up, Ben Grimm’s beard. The Thing’s got facial hair now, that too made of actual rock. The scene looks like it’s from the end of the flick. So maybe there’s a time jump happening here. Or maybe he’s been human for a bit, then turns back.

Ben Grimm with Beard: From: Comic Book to Live Action pic.twitter.com/2DxnoWyebc — MCU Film News (@MCUFilmNews) June 25, 2025

That theory lines up with the comics, too. In Fantastic Four #605, Ben returns to human form temporarily. So the beard might hint he’s doing that again. Marvel didn’t spell it out, but it’s a solid guess.

2 – Human Torch Blazes Iconic ‘4’ Midair

Johnny Storm did the thing! OMG!! Fantastic Four logo in the sky!!! pic.twitter.com/JNY8k8h5yR — Reed (@ReedReads4) June 25, 2025

Next, Johnny Storm’s classic move is back in action. He zooms across the NYC sky, flames trailing behind. Then, he burns a giant “4” into the clouds. Fans know this is his signature move from the comics. The trailer places it near the end, possibly the team’s big reveal. No Spider-Man cameo spotted, but it leaves the door open.

3 – Franklin Richards’ Appearance

Reed and Sue’s child appears for the first time on screen. One scene shows the couple with the baby, sharing a quiet moment in bed. The infant is CGI, likely a practical choice for the production team.

Galactus is coming for Franklin Richards! #TheFantasticFourFirstSteps pic.twitter.com/SXbZXUkfnD — MCU Film News (@MCUFilmNews) June 26, 2025

But Franklin’s presence might be bigger than it looks. According to the theory, Galactus wants him in exchange for Earth. In the comics, Franklin’s no ordinary kid. He can twist reality and make entire universes. Moreover, the word is, he’ll show up again in Avengers: Doomsday. A little older, a lot more powerful.

