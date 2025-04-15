The Fantastic Four are back! After years of being rebooted, forgotten, and then rebooted again, Marvel is giving the iconic team a fresh shot in the MCU. Welcome to Fantastic Four: First Steps, part of the grand Multiverse Saga bringing even more heroes and villains into the Marvel fold. With the Disney/Fox merger shaking things up, Marvel’s got the green light to bring some of Fox’s beloved characters into their universe, and guess who’s making the cut? Yep, the Fantastic Four.

This team isn’t new to the silver screen, though. They first tried to make a splash in 1994 with a movie that never actually saw the light of day. Then, they got a real shot in 2005 with Fantastic Four and again in 2015 with a highly forgettable reboot. But now, they’re ready to make their mark in Phase 6 of the MCU. Here’s everything you need to know about their latest chance to shine and maybe finally get it right.

Fantastic Four: First Steps Release Date

Mark your calendars, folks! Fantastic Four: First Steps is hitting theaters on July 25, 2025. That’s right, it’s coming right in the middle of the MCU’s wild Multiverse Saga. Fans have been waiting for this moment since 2019, when Marvel confirmed the team’s big MCU debut at San Diego Comic-Con. But before we get to the good stuff, the movie had its share of behind-the-scenes drama.

In 2020, Jon Watts, director of the Spider-Man trilogy, was tapped to helm the project, but he bowed out in 2022 to take a breather from superhero flicks. No worries, though, because Matt Shakman, fresh off WandaVision, stepped up to lead the charge, giving us hope that the Fantastic Four might finally get the treatment they deserve. Get ready for 2025. It will be a fantastic (pun totally intended) ride!

Fantastic Four: First Steps Cast

The Fantastic Four: First Steps cast is here, and let’s just say it’s shaping up to be a fan’s dream! On February 14, 2024, Marvel dropped the news we’ve all been waiting for with a tweet that had fans buzzing: Pedro Pascal is Reed Richards (aka Mr. Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby is Sue Storm (the Invisible Woman), Joseph Quinn is Johnny Storm (aka the Human Torch), and Ebon Moss-Bachrach is Ben Grimm (the Thing). Talk about a casting win, right? These actors have been top picks for the roles for ages, so the excitement is real.

But wait, there’s more! On March 3, we learned that Julia Garner will play Shalla-Bal, the Silver Surfer’s love interest. And just to keep things spicy, Paul Walter Hauser was announced on May 2 for a mysterious role. Then, on May 9, John Malkovich and Ralph Ineson joined the fun, with Ineson set to play the legendary villain, Galactus. Let’s not forget about Natasha Lyonne, who’s also in, but her role is still under wraps. Intrigued? You should be!

Fantastic Four: First Steps Plot

So, what’s the deal with Fantastic Four: First Steps? Well, it’s not your typical Marvel flick. In June 2024, Kevin Feige revealed that the movie will be a period piece, not just any period, but one that takes us back to the 1960s! As Feige casually put it, “Yes, yes, very much so. It is a period… There were a lot of smart people, who noticed that cityscape didn’t look exactly like the New York that we know, or the New York that existed in the ’60s in our world,” as per ScreenRant. So, yep, it’s got that retro-futuristic vibe, and things will look a bit… different. But don’t worry, we’re still in the MCU, and the Fantastic Four will do their thing in their own universe.

But wait, what about the plot? The main conflict revolves around Galactus, that giant cosmic villain who wants to devour Earth. And guess what? The Silver Surfer’s one of his heralds! But here’s the twist: “getting very personal” might hint at a Doctor Doom appearance.

We could see that classic rivalry between Mr. Fantastic and Doom kick-off, setting up the future Avengers: Doomsday event. Director Matt Shakman teased, “I have heard about it for a while, and I had to keep that secret for a while.” So, buckle up. Fantastic Four’s MCU debut could lay the groundwork for some epic showdowns!

Fantastic Four: First Steps Trailer

Fantastic Four: First Steps is coming in hot, and the first teaser trailer gives us a glimpse of something seriously different for the MCU. Forget all the usual high-octane action. This one’s got a retro 1960s vibe that makes you feel like you’ve stepped into a time machine.

The trailer doesn’t give much away in terms of action, but it does show Galactus looming over New York, looking comic-book-accurate and absolutely massive. He is a titan, literally towering over the Statue of Liberty! As for Silver Surfer and Doctor Doom? Well, not a peep. But the trailer nails that emotional, old-school Marvel Family vibe. It’s clear Marvel’s ready to take Fantastic Four in a bold, new direction, and fans are here for it!

