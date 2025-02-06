The teaser of Fantastic Four: First Steps is finally here, and it gives a quick glimpse into what the audience can expect from the movie when it releases on July 25, 2025. The rebooted film stars Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic, and Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, aka Invisible Woman.

To add to the star-studded list, Joseph Quinn portrays the role of Johnny Storm, aka Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm, aka The Thing. Here’s how fans reacted to the newly released teaser and what they can expect from Marvel Cinematic Universe’s ambitious upcoming release.

Fantastic Four First Steps Teaser: What To Expect From Rebooted Film

According to the official synopsis, the film is set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world. The Fantastic Four are ready to face their most daunting challenge yet this time around. Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they will defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus, but he is not alone in this.

The villain is joined by his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer. “And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal,” the film’s description concludes. Ralph Ineson plays Galactus while Julia Garner breathes life into the Silver Surfer.

Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, Natasha Lyonne, and Sarah Niles also play crucial roles in Fantastic Four: First Steps, which is directed by Matt Shakman and produced by Kevin Feige for the popular MCU.

Fans React To Fantastic Four: First Steps Teaser, Call It Underwhelming & Out Of Place

On the other hand, fans reacted to the movie’s teaser and did not have many positives to share. One user said, “Cringe-looking at that cast is awful, and it all seems out of place. Is this a Marvel movie now?! Uff, the bar is low.” Another felt, “I’m getting sick of superhero movies. Nothing about this trailer entices me to waste my money.” A third called it “pretty meh.”

Cringe looking that cast is awful and it all seems out of place. This is a marvel movie now?! uff the bar is low — Novacotton (@nova2cotton) February 4, 2025

While one user stated the teaser was “Underwhelming,” another said, “All 4 are not casted correctly. Pascal is certainly not convincing as the smartest superhero.” A third felt, “That is not Reed Richards. I’m sorry Pedro does not have that look.” A fourth mused, “The original Fantastic 4 is better, I can already tell. Marvel doesn’t know how to make good movies anymore.”

Another user commented, “A bit rough around the edges. Not sold on Ben. And it wasn’t exciting. I’m not checked out yet, but this certainly didn’t guarantee my butt in a seat.” For the unversed, the original movie starred Ioan Gruffudd, Jessica Alba, Chris Evans, and Michael Chiklis.

I’m getting sick of super hero movies. Nothing about this trailer entices me to waste my money. — Jameson Hill (@jthillmn) February 4, 2025

