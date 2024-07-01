Despite never sharing a screen, Paul Walter Hauser calls out Fast & Furious star Vin Diesel’s work. During a press junket to promote Inside Out 2, Hauser told CinemaBlend that he had no interest in being compared to Diesel when his voice performance was compared with Diesel’s work in Guardians of the Galaxy.

The 37-year-old said, “Please don’t say that. I like to think I’m on time and approachable,” as he and his co-star Lewis Black laughed. He continued, “Sorry, I love people, but when I hear stories about Hollywood actors who get paid really well and mistreat people, I out them constantly. And it’s a blast.”

Black added, “Yeah, it’s awful.”

Apparently, the Emmy-winning actor hasn’t directly worked with the 56-year-old star, who is best known for his role in the Fast & Furious franchise. Well, Paul Walter Hauser isn’t the only actor who has beef with Diesel.

Earlier, Vin Diesel and former co-star Dwayne Johnson were involved in a years-long public feud after working together on multiple movies in the Fast and the Furious franchise. However, the feud seems to have been resolved as The Rock appeared in 2023’s Fast X and confirmed he will return to the series.

Diesel reflected on the dispute in an interview with Men’s Health in 2021, “It was a tough character to embody, the Hobbs character. My approach at the time was a lot of tough love to assist in getting that performance where it needed to be.”

Diesel may have some opponents in the industry, but he also has some people who love him. Rita Moreno, who played Diesel’s grandmother in Fast X, told People about their friendship, “He sends me greetings all the time, sends me pictures of his children.” Even his co-star Ludacris also has a close bond with Diesel, who spoke on the rapper’s behalf at a Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.

Must Read: When ‘Young & The Restless’ Star Eric Braeden Was Slammed As “Grumpy Actor” After Eva Longoria’s Diss: “This Guy Is Completely Out Of Line”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News