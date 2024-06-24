Inside Out 2 is officially the highest-grossing film of 2024. It has surpassed Timothee Chalamet, and Zendaya led Dune 2 to achieve that milestone. The record-breaking spree continues as the American animated list has entered the list of 7 films that have crossed the $100 million mark in its second weekend in North America. Scroll below for all the details!

As previously informed, the Pixar backed film has clocked $355.2 million in North America. It has also surpassed a billion-dollar Barbie, which had earned a total of $93 million in its second weekend. With the addition of $369.2 million from the international markets, the worldwide collections have surged to a whopping $724.4 million.

A list of 7 Hollywood films that made $100 million in its second weekend has been shared by box office insider Exhibitor Relations Co. on Twitter. Interestingly, all the featured films are either superhero flicks or famous sequels. The list includes Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Avengers: Endgame, among others.

To begin with, Inside Egde 2, with exactly $100 million in the second weekend, has grabbed the last position on the list. There are six films before it, with Star Wars: The Force Awakens grabbing the top spot.

Take a look at the Hollywood films that earned $100 million in the second weekend below:

Star Wars: The Force Awakens: $149 million

Avengers: Endgame: $147 million

Avengers: Infinity War: $114 million

Black Panther: $111 million

Jurrasic World: $106 million

The Avengers: $103 million

Inside Out 2: $100 million

As could be seen above, Star Wars: The Force Awakens has 49% higher box office collections than Inside Out 2. Avengers: Endgame, however, missed the milestone with a mere gap of $2 million. Only time will tell if any biggie will be able to cross the $149 million mark in North America in the future and steal Star Wars 7’s thunder.

Inside Out 2 is the sequel to the 2015 coming-of-age film directed by Pete Docter. Amy Poehler, Phyllis Smith, Lewis Black, Diane Lane, and Kyle MacLachlan reprised their roles in the 2024 film along with Maya Hawke, Kensington Tallman, Tony Hale, Liza Lapira, Ayo Edebiri, Lilimar, Grace Lu, Sumayyah Nuriddin-Green, Adèle Exarchopoulos, and Paul Walter Hauser joining the bandwagon.

