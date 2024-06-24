Joy to the world! Pixar’s Inside Out 2 has smashed not just one but two records. The animated film bounced past a significant domestic milestone in the second weekend, breaking a record previously held by Barbie. Inside Out 2 is also the highest-grossing movie in the world.

Not only that but Inside Out 2 is also giving catastrophists a run for their money. After several films tanked at the box office earlier this year, multiple industry veterans, including brilliant comedian Jerry Seinfeld, quipped, “Movie business is over.”

However, Bad Boys 4 and Inside Out 2 proved there’s hope for cinema. After a stellar performance during its second outing, the Kelsey Mann-helmed animation tentpole has become the highest-grossing film of 2024 in both domestic and international markets.

According to Hollywood Reporter, Inside Out 2 reportedly bagged $100 million domestically in its second weekend, bringing the total to $355.2M in North America. It’s the first film in a long time to cross the century mark in the second outing. It even surpassed Barbie’s $93M collection in the second weekend.

In addition, The Pixar behemoth became the only animated film domestically to cross the century mark during the second week. The film is now the highest-grossing 2024 flick in North America and the world, surpassing Dune 2’s $711M global haul.

According To The Numbers, Inside Out 2 collected $369.2 million in international markets, bringing its global total to $724.4 million. The animation film passed the milestone less than two weeks into its release. The Pixar film is poised to cross the $1 billion mark very soon.

The sequel to the 2015 film Inside Out follows 13-year-old Riley as she copes with new emotions—anxiety, Ennui, Embarrassment, and Envy—in addition to the old emotional tenants living rent-free in her life.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

