The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has delivered some of the highest-grossing films in recent history, with total worldwide box office revenue of $29.55 billion. It’s safe to say MCU actors have profited significantly from the franchise, with three movies ranked among the top ten highest-grossing films of all time.

While some actors (looking at you, Iron Man) have made out like bandits, securing a huge payday, others were less fortunate. While Robert Downey Junior and Gwyneth Paltrow secured a massive payday for their roles, the new Captain America Anthony Mackie and Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman were paid significantly less than their co-stars, leading multiple successful movies in the franchise.

Given the success of the franchise, it might be a surprise that some of the actors on their payroll received the lowest paychecks. Below, we have compiled a list of the lowest-paid MCU actors based on widely reported figures and estimates—exact figures.

5. Tom Holland

With Great Power Comes a Lowball paycheck. Tom Holland, the young British actor who was catapulted to global fame as your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, joined the MCU in 2015. Before snagging the role, Holland found success acting in London’s West End theater in the title role in Billy Elliot.

However, Holland was offered a lowball $250,000 salary for his initial appearance in Captain America: Civil War. He was then offered $1.5 million for Spider-Man: Homecoming, which is significantly less than what other leading Marvel superheroes were paid in the franchise.

However, after the movie’s success, Holland was paid $4 million for Spider-Man: Far From Home and received a massive pay bump for the most recent Spider-Man: No Way Home, earning $15 million.

4. Scarlett Johansson

When making her debut as Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow in Downey Jr.’s Iron Man 2, Scarlett Johansson earned a paycheck of $400,000. Gwyneth Paltrow, who was also featured in the franchise in a supporting role, was paid $2.5 Million.

Her popularity affected her paycheck in the ensuing years, bagging $20 million for Black Widow.

3. Evangeline Lilly & Paul Rudd

Evangeline Lilly, who initially rose to fame on the series Lost, went on to star opposite Hugh Jackman in Real Steel. In 2015, Lost Star landed a big role in Ant-Man. Despite being one of the most recognisable faces in the late 2000s, earning roughly $14 million in today’s money during her time on the Lost, she was paid less for the MCU movie. Paul Rudd reportedly paid $300,000 for his first portrayal as Ant-Man, and Lilly was offered a lesser salary.

However, Evangeline Lilly was offered equal pay for the upcoming Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and earned $8 million for the sequel.

2. Anthony Mackie

In 2014, Anthony Mackie joined the MCU as Sam Wilson, aka the Falcon, in Captain America: The Winter Soldier. Prior to joining the MCU, he was best known for his role in the Oscar-winning movie The Hurt Locker.

According to The Richest, Mackie received $100,000 for Avengers Age of Ultron, his second Marvel movie. Considering the low salary, he could have been paid significantly less for Winter Soldier. However, the new Captain America received a bump for Avengers: Infinity War (2018), adding to his net worth to $4 million.

He will reportedly receive $10 million for leading the new Captain America Movie.

1. Chadwick Boseman

During his cameo in Captain America: Civil War, as T’Challa/Black Panther, Chadwick reportedly earned $700,000.

However, when he starred in his own MCU film, Black Panther, he was reportedly offered $500,000, plus a percentage of the film’s profits. Despite grossing over $1.3 billion worldwide at his death, Boseman was worth $4 million.

