On July 11, 2025, Justin Bieber released his seventh studio album, SWAG, surprising everyone. The pop star released the 21-song album via Def Jam and is now available to stream on Spotify and Apple Music. The album features guest artists like Gunna, Sexy Red, Lil B, Benjamin, and more, and it has songs with titles like ALL I CAN TAKE, STANDING ON BUSINESS, and others.

The news of the surprise release sent Beliebers (Justin Bieber’s fans) into a frenzy. The fans took X (previously known as Twitter) by storm and shared their opinions about the much-awaited album, his first album since 2021’s Justice. Sources have confirmed that the singer had been holding jam sessions at his Los Angeles house with DJ Tay James, musical director HARV, SZA collaborator Carter Lang, and Australian artist Eddie Benjamin before the release of SWAG.

How Did Justin Bieber’s Fans React To SWAG?

Fans can’t keep calm since Bieber dropped the new album. One of them wrote on X, “Ayo Biebs, let’s get this SWAG party started!” Another one commented, “This Album easily beats any Taylor Swift, Nicki, or Mariah album.” One X user stated, “Justin didn’t drop an album, he dropped a lifestyle.”

Ayo Biebs, let’s get this SWAG party started! 🔥 — Doc 🥕 (@DeSciJeremy) July 11, 2025

This Album easily beats any Taylor Swift,Nicki or Mariah album. — RGS President FaZe Kingslayer (@FaZeKingslayer) July 11, 2025

Justin didn’t drop an album, he dropped a lifestyle. — tmoniiyoungbless (@youngblesstmoni) July 11, 2025

A few hours back, Justin shared a Reel on his official Instagram account, in which he showed a large screen in New York City scribbled with a list of what seemed like his tracks. The titles included DAISIES, DADZ LOVE, THERAPY SESSION, and ZUMA HOUSE, among others.

Many fans even shared their excitement over Bieber collaborating with black artists on his album.

Justin Bieber dropped an album and all the features are black artists. RNBIEBER IS BACK #Swag pic.twitter.com/Da08QefhFY — Drebae (@Drebae_) July 11, 2025

we really have bizzle back 😭😭 justin in his R&B bag like i used to pray for times like this omg #swag #JustinBieber pic.twitter.com/1Jxe7mfKVU — serena 🤸🏾‍♀️ (@serenabeanaaa) July 11, 2025

Fans have been overwhelmed with the release because SWAG is a surprise album. People have already started streaming the songs and sharing their remarks on social media. Some have been vibing to All I Can Take, while others are listening to Daisies, Way It Is, and other tracks.

WAY IT IS – Justin Bieber ft Gunna #SWAG pic.twitter.com/gymNvjLdAO — marti (@marttinnaa8) July 11, 2025

Nobody: Me listening to “All I Can Take” by Justin Bieber.#SWAG pic.twitter.com/tCYlZrhTGC — Colture (@colture_91) July 11, 2025

The Baby hitmaker even sparked Michael Jackson comparisons, with one listener saying, “The production on #SWAG is so Michael Jackson coded. The inspiration is there. This new album is a reminder that Justin Bieber truly is the untouchable, undeniable Prince of Pop!”

The production on #SWAG is so Michael Jackson coded. The inspiration is there. This new album is a reminder that Justin Bieber truly is the untouchable, undeniable Prince of Pop! pic.twitter.com/wm3nzevup6 — lil lion (@biebersjoint) July 11, 2025

SWAG Is “More Vulnerable” Than Other Justin Bieber Albums

A source confirmed to PEOPLE on July 10 that this album was supposed to be “darker, more vulnerable, and less polished” than other albums in his career. The insider further stated, “It’s in no way depressing, though,” and continued to explain that the music would be “much deeper” and that his fans haven’t heard such a genre of music from Bieber. Justin Bieber’s 10-month-old son has also been a part of this journey of SWAG.

It’s an absolute music fest on X. What do you think of Justin Bieber’s new album?

