Charlize Theron, over the years, not only proved her worth as a talented actress but also showed how competent she can be as an action star. Despite disappointing the audience with her first action movie Æon Flux in 2005, she featured in three more action movies and proved that she can do intense scenes with a few punches and kicks in them. She appeared in Mad Max: Fury Road, Atomic Blonde, and The Old Guard.

Mad Max: Fury Road gave her a second chance at breaking into an action role. Even though it gave her a huge recognition, the director didn’t choose her to be in the prequel of the movie. It left her disheartened, and she also regretted it a bit. In an interview, she talked about it, so scroll ahead and find out what she once said about her role in Fury Road.

Charlize Theron Was Upset About Losing Mad Max: Fury Road Prequel

Charlize Theron played Imperator Furiosa in the movie. During a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Theron shared how Mad Max: Fury Road gave her a second chance in action movies and said, “A lot of women don’t get a second chance, but when men make these movies and fail miserably, they get chance after chance after chance to go and explore that again. That doesn’t necessarily happen for women.”

She continued, “Fury Road came a good decade after Æon Flux, and there’s always been that voice in the back of my head that still somewhat responds to that. I’m still influenced by that, and it’s one thing that drives me. It’s unfortunate that we feel like the opportunity will be taken away from us in a heartbeat if we don’t succeed, but that is the truth. It’s not a very forgiving genre when it comes to women.”

When reports started to surface about the news that George Miller was casting separately for the Fury Road prequel, it left Theron a little disheartened. Miller took this decision because he wanted to portray a young Furiosa, and that’s why the casting changed, and he started to look for actors in their 20s. Despite making the character so iconic, Theron was not included in the next movie.

Admittedly, she said in the same conversation, “It’s tough to swallow. Listen, I fully respect George, if not more so in the aftermath of making Fury Road with him. He’s a master, and I wish him nothing but the best. Yeah, it’s a little heartbreaking, for sure. I really love that character, and I’m so grateful that I had a small part in creating her. She will forever be someone I think of and reflect on fondly. Obviously, I would love to see that story continue, and if he feels like he has to go about it this way, then I trust him in that manner. We get so hung up on the smaller details that we forget the thing that we emotionally tap into has nothing to do with that minute thing that we’re focusing on.”

For those who don’t know, Anya Taylor-Joy played the young Furiosa in 2024’s prequel, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.

